CBI busts human trafficking racket that stranded 23 youth in France

New Delhi: The CBI on Friday said it has busted a human trafficking racket and booked three persons on charges of sending 23 teenaged students to France in 2016 for "a rugby training camp".

An FIR was registered on Thursday against Lalit David Dean, Sanjeev Raj and Varun Choudhary, said a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official, adding "the accused had collected Rs 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakh from the parents and sent the students, aged between 13-18 years, to France on the pretext of rugby training".

"After the students reached France in February 2016, they were dumped in a gurudwara."

"The return tickets of trafficked students were cancelled by the agents but two boys somehow managed to come back before their tickets had been cancelled. One boy was even caught by French police after which Interpol was informed and then the CBI started investigation," the CBI official added.

CBI sources say that most of the trafficked students are from Punjab, Haryana and Delhi.