CBI books ex-deputy director of Enforcement Directorate in disproportionate assets case

New Delhi: The CBI has registered a case against a former deputy director of the Enforcement Directorate for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Gurnam Singh from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Chandigarh, was on deputation in the ED between 2012 and 2017.

The value of the assets he amassed is 328 percent more than his genuine income, the CBI alleged in an FIR. Singh was relieved by the ED in January this year, sources in the directorate said.

It is alleged that at the start of his deputation with the anti-money laundering agency, Singh had assets worth Rs 12.86 lakh.

Their value grew to Rs 1.85 crore in five years, the CBI said.

The agency in its FIR alleged that Singh and his family members purchased a luxury car, properties and also carried out high-value cash transactions.

After deducting expenditure from income during the period, the CBI concluded that the value of his assets was 328 percent more than his lawful income, prompting the agency to register a case against him.