Cauvery dispute: Farmers stage protest, disrupt train services in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district

Thanjavur: Train services were affected in parts of Thanjavur district on Monday as members of Cauvery Rights Retrieval Committee (CRRC), an umbrella organisation of political parties and farmers associations, blocked trains at Ayanapuram, Alangudi and Papanasam among others.

The Mayiladuthurai-Tiruchi passenger train was delayed as the protesters squatted on the track, sources said.

President of the coordination committee of CRRC P Maniarasan, film director Gautaman and Tamils National Front general secretary Murugesan were among those who took part in the protest.

In Tiruvarur, more than 50 farmers were arrested for blocking road traffic.

The farmers were demanding constitution of Cauvery Water Management Board and declaring Cauvery delta as an agricultural zone.

The agitation would continue till May 21, said Maniarasan.