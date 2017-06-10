You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News
  3. Cattle trade restrictions: Three arrested for cow slaughter and sale in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district

Cattle trade restrictions: Three arrested for cow slaughter and sale in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district

IndiaPTIJun, 10 2017 18:02:32 IST

Muzaffarnagar: Three persons have been arrested for allegedly slaughtering cow and selling its meat at Dadheru village in Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Saturday.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

Acting on a tip-off, police raided a house in the village on Friday and recovered body parts of a cow. Three men — Liyakat, Taj Mohammad and Faizan — were arrested from the spot and the meat was seized from them, they said.

Two of the accused managed to flee from the house.

The seized meat has been sent to a laboratory for examination and a case against five persons has been lodged for cow slaughter, police said.

The Centre in May had issued a notification banning sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter.

It also prohibited practices that are cruel to animals including painting of horns and putting ornaments or decorative materials on them.


Published Date: Jun 10, 2017 06:02 pm | Updated Date: Jun 10, 2017 06:02 pm

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 11IND Vs SA
2Jun 12SL Vs PAK
3Jun 14A1 Vs B2
4Jun 15A2 Vs B1
5Jun 18TBC Vs TBC
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores