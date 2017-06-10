Cattle trade restrictions: Three arrested for cow slaughter and sale in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district

Muzaffarnagar: Three persons have been arrested for allegedly slaughtering cow and selling its meat at Dadheru village in Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided a house in the village on Friday and recovered body parts of a cow. Three men — Liyakat, Taj Mohammad and Faizan — were arrested from the spot and the meat was seized from them, they said.

Two of the accused managed to flee from the house.

The seized meat has been sent to a laboratory for examination and a case against five persons has been lodged for cow slaughter, police said.

The Centre in May had issued a notification banning sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter.

It also prohibited practices that are cruel to animals including painting of horns and putting ornaments or decorative materials on them.