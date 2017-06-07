Cattle slaughter row: Kerala HC refuses to stay order, seeks Centre's response by 26 July

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday while admitting a petition against the new central law on cattle trade and slaughter, refused to grant an interim stay on its operation. It asked the Centre to respond in detail.

Refusing to entertain the demand by the petitioners, the court posted the matter for next hearing on 26 July.

The petition was filed by Congress legislator Hibi Eden and a group of beef traders in Kozhikode. They pointed out that the law on cattle trade and slaughter was a state subject.

Moreover, the new central rule infringed on the rights of the people on what they should eat, the petitioners said. They had prayed that the new law be put on hold immediately. The Kerala government counsel also agreed with the points raised by the petitioners.