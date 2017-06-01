Cattle slaughter row: IIT-Bombay, IIT-Madras students protest against assault on Sooraj for participating in beef festival

A day after a research scholar of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras was assaulted by a group of students for participating in a ‘beef festival’ on the campus, students of IIT Bombay and IIT Madras protested on Wednesday.

A peaceful march was held inside the campus of IIT Bombay where students chanted slogans against the increasing “Hindutva vigilantism”. With placards in their hands demanding justice for R Sooraj, the protesting students said the march was a spontaneous reaction to the increasing incidents of violence happening on educational campuses in the country in recent times, reported Hindustan Times.

The protest was unusual as IIT-Bombay students generally stay away from contentious socio-political issues, Hindustan Times reported.

A similar protest was organised outside the campus Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) on Wednesday condemning the assault on Sooraj.

Members of organisations like the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and Students Federation of India (SFI) gathered outside IIT-M and shouted slogans.

They also shouted slogans against the central government. Police later arrested the protestors.

Members of the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam also held a beef eating protest outside IIT-M.

Meanwhile, police on Wednesday said they had registered a case against eight persons in connection with the attack on Sooraj. No arrests have been made.

Sooraj was allegedly attacked by a group of students affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh. The scholar received serious injuries after he was allegedly thrashed by around six fellow students for participating in a beef fest. Sooraj suffered a major injury on his right eye and was admitted to a hospital.

The beef-eating festival was organised in protest against the central government's new rule banning sale of bovines for slaughter.

Earlier, on May 27, students of IIT-BHU and BHU, who were peacefully protesting against the brutal attack on Dalits in Saharanpur during Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit, were allegedly attacked by the police, The Indian Express reported.

With inputs from agencies