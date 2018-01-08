CAT 2017 results declared: 20 candidates score 100 percentile, check your score on iimcat.ac.in

The results of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2017 that enables candidates to opt for top business schools in the country were announced on Monday by Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow, said media reports. IIM-Lucknow was the coordinating IIM for CAT 2017.

Candidates can check their score on the official website iimcat.ac.in.

To secure admission in IIMs, the candidates who cleared CAT with the percentile criterion set by each IIM will have to appear for a group discussion and personal interview.

According to Hindustan Times report, 20 candidates have scored an overall 100 percentile in CAT 2017. “While in CAT 2016 all the top 20 candidates were male and engineers, this year the top 20 list contains two female candidates and three non-engineers,” IIM Lucknow officials were quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

The names of the candidates who cracked CAT 2017 will be made available on the website of the respective IIMs, said The Indian Express report. Each IIM will send interview letters to the shortlisted candidates directly, added the report. The criteria for shortlisting vary for each IIM and other business schools.

Here are the steps to check the CAT 2017 results:

Open the official website - https://iimcat.ac.in Click on 'Score Card for CAT 2017' on the homepage Enter your details Download and take a print-out of your CAT score card

The CAT 2017 examination consists of three sections: 1) Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension 2) Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning 3) Quantitative Ability

A total of 1,99,632 candidates had appeared for the exam, the largest number in last three years.

CAT is conducted by IIM every year and its scores are used for admission to various management institutes across the country. The test was conducted on 26 November, 2017 in over 140 cities.