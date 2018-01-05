CAT 2017: Exam convener says no results today; announcement likely in second week of January

Amit reports that the results of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2017 are expected to be released on Friday on the official website iimcat.ac.in, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has clarified that the results won't be declared on Friday.

The Indian Express quoted Professor Neeraj Dwivedi, CAT 2017 convener, as saying, "CAT 2017 results are likely to be declared in the second week of January as already mentioned in the CAT advertisement."

CAT is conducted by IIM and its scores are used for admission to various management institutes across the country. The test was conducted on 26 November, 2017 in over 140 cities.

The Times of India had said that the results are expected on Friday.

The overall cut-off of CAT 2017 is likely to be higher than last year because of the lower difficulty level of the paper this time, News18 reported.

Those who crack CAT 2017, their names and roll numbers will be made available on the website of the respective IIMs.

However, qualifying CAT does not guarantee a call from the IIMs. Candidates who qualify the eligibility criteria of different IIMs will have to take part in a group discussion followed by a personal interview.

Here are the steps to check the CAT 2017 results when they are declared: