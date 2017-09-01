Calcutta HC directs state govt to disseminate animal slaughter norms through media

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the West Bengal government to advertise the norms and guidelines related to animal slaughter in print and the electronic media.

The direction came in response to a PIL complaining of inaction on the part of the state government and alleging rampant slaughter in contravention of the West Bengal Animal Slaughter Control Act, 1950.

The petitioner's counsel Meghnad Dutta submitted that Section 4 of the Act provides that only those animals which are unfit, aged or suffering from incurable disease, as certified by a veterinary doctor, can be slaughtered.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Nishita Mhatre and Justice T Chakraborty directed the state government to advertise restrictions provided in the Act.

The high court directed the state government to advertise the provisions provided in the Act in news channels from Friday and to publish it in morning newspapers.