Cabinet reshuffle: Nirmala Sitharaman says she will look at combat role for women with open mind

New Delhi: Set to take charge as India's first, full-fledged woman defence minister, Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said she would look into the matter for giving combat role to women with an open mind and not as a matter of patronage.

Asked if she would look into the case of combat roles in the armed forces, she said, "This is the matter where I definitely look into all the things before me with open mind. Open mind is required for this matter and not patronage".

"I think during his brief term, (Arun) Jaitley ji has taken lot of calls in lot of matters. I also want to see the files (on women in combat roles) where they stand. Earlier, when I was a member of National Commission for Women, these matters for woman empowerment and true empowerment of women were discussed," she said in an interview to CNN News 18 news channel.

Asked if her selection as defence minister broke a glass ceiling, she said, "Yes. Absolutely."

"I think the prime minister has always supported women but today I think he has sent a very big message. Everything Indian women were waiting for, it is for us to work through and perform (to achieve it)," she said.

"I am overwhelmed. I understand the impact of the decision. It is a huge responsibility. I just have no words in which I can convey my gratitude to the prime minister, the party and to my senior colleagues that they thought I am good enough for the role," she added.

Sitharaman also said it sent out a message to the world.

"Imagine, the Cabinet Committee on Security having two women. Decisions on security-related matters being taken at par with men.This is a big message to all the countries which look up to India or even look at India saying what is happening to women in India," she added.

In the past, late prime minister Indira Gandhi had held the portfolio of defence twice — from 1 December to 21 December in 1975, and 14 January 1980 to 15 January 1982.