You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Cabinet reshuffle: Nirmala Sitharaman as woman defence minister sends global message, says Arun Jaitley

IndiaIANSSep, 03 2017 16:27:42 IST

New Delhi: Finance minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday hailed appointment of Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman as the country's first, full-fledged defence minister, saying it sends "a message globally".

Nirmala Sitharaman takes oath as a Cabinet minister on Sunday. PTI

Nirmala Sitharaman takes oath as a Cabinet minister on Sunday. PTI

"It is great for the country, not just for the women. it also sends a message globally," said Jaitley, who had held charge of defence after Manohar Parrikar left the post to become Goa Chief Minister earlier this year.

Noting that the Cabinet Committee on Security would now have two women ministers, with Sitharaman joining external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, he said: "Both ladies in CCS have established their competence, both are recognised as ladies with substance, who have earned a front-line position for themselves."

Asked if women in combat may be a reality with a woman as defence minister, Jaitley quipped: "That was one area in which I wasn't able to do much."

Click here to follow LIVE updates


Published Date: Sep 03, 2017 04:21 pm | Updated Date: Sep 03, 2017 04:27 pm


Also See







Shubh Mangal Saavdhan: Watch Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar in a candid conversation



Top Stories



Cricket Scores