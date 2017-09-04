Cabinet reshuffle: Lingayats from North Karnataka have no representation, says BJP MP Suresh Angadi

Bengaluru: Apparently disappointed over not finding a ministerial slot in the latest reshuffle, Belagavi

BJP MP Suresh Angadi on Monday faulted the state leadership for the dominant Lingayat community from north Karnataka not being included in the Union Cabinet.

At present, there is no Lingayat representation in Union cabinet from Karnataka. It has two Brahmins, a Vokkaliga and a Scheduled Caste member.

BJP banks heavily on the Lingayat vote base. "100 per cent Lingayats from North Karnataka, especially from Belagavi have not been represented in the Union Cabinet. I will definitely air this grievance before Javadekarji, if he invites me," Angadi told PTI .

Angadi's name as a probable candidate for ministerial berth was doing the rounds in the state BJP circles while Ananth Kumar Dattatreya Hegde, who has been appointed Minister of State for Skill Development emerged as a surprise pick.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, in-charge of BJP affairs in Karnataka, is holding deliberations with state party leaders in Bengaluru on party matters.

Angadi said there are many MPs from North Karnataka and whoever is capable should be made the cabinet minister. "There are many MPs from our region (North Karnataka), not only me. Whoever is capable let them be made," he said.

To a query, Angadi said the state BJP leadership should have made a favourable plea before the central leadership for giving representation to North Karnataka.

"Our state leadership or the team should have pleaded properly before the central leadership. Entire team should be united. My friend (Hegde) has become a cabinet minister. I am very happy for him," he said.

Angadi said he is a sincere worker of the party from the beginning, and rose to be a Parliamentarian from an ordinary post of Belagavi city vice president.

"My people have elected me thrice, irrespective of caste, creed or religion. The best testimony is that I have won elections from an area which boasts of having more than 50 percent Marathi votes," he added.