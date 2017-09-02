Cabinet reshuffle: Himanta Biswa Sarma quashes speculations of induction as Union minister

In the run-up to the third reshuffle of the Narendra Modi Cabinet, speculations are rife as to who will be inducted as a Union minister and who will be shown the door. One of the several names that are making the rounds in the media is that of Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam's health and finance minister.

According to several reports quoted by Assam Tribune, Sarma, one of the senior-most leaders in Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal government, is likely to be made Minister of State for Defence.

However, Sarma, who was a senior member of the Congress party before parting ways with the then chief minister Tarun Gogoi in 2015, took to Twitter to quash the speculations.

Pl do not speculate my induction in Central Ministry.I am not even an MP. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 2, 2017

The Assam Tribune report also said that Meghalaya leader Conrad Sangma, son of former Lok Sabha speaker PA Sangma, may also be inducted into Modi's Council of Ministers.

The much-awaited Cabinet reshuffle-cum-expansion is set to take place on Sunday. Ahead of the rejig, Ministers of State Rajiv Pratap Rudy (Skill Development), Sanjeev Balyan (Agriculture) and Kalraj Mishra, who is the Cabinet minister for Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises, have resigned.

A few others have also been asked to resign from their posts. Among them are Uma Bharti and Radha Mohan Singh, Giriraj Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Bandaru Dattatreya and Faggan Singh Kulaste, all of whom hold the MoS rank. They are believed to have been nudged by BJP president Amit Shah to put in their papers, informed sources said. Birender Singh, who previously held the rural development portfolio, is likely to be axed from the steel ministry.

According to sources close to Firstpost, Prakash Javadekar, the current human resource minister is expected to get the coveted defence portfolio, which is currently held as an additional charge by finance minister Arun Jaitley. On the other hand, railways minister Suresh Prabhu, who offered to resign after a series of rail accidents, is likely to be accommodated in the Cabinet as environment minister.

With inputs from IANS