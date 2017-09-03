Cabinet reshuffle: A look at list of Union Council of Ministers after Sunday's rejig

New Delhi: The strength of the Modi ministry now rose to 76 including the prime minister. Twenty-eight are in the Cabinet, 11 are of the rank of Ministers of State with independent charge and 37 are Ministers of State. Sunday's exercise did not involve BJP allies Shiv Sena and Janata Dal-United or new friend AIADMK.

Following is the complete list of Union Council of Ministers after Sunday's reshuffle and expansion.

Narendra Modi: Prime Minister, in charge of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, all important policy issues and all other portfolios not allocated to any minister.

Here is the complete list of Union Cabinet ministers:

1) Rajnath Singh: Home Affairs

2) Sushma Swaraj: External Affairs

3) Arun Jaitley: Finance and Corporate Affairs

4) Nitin Gadkari: Road Transport and Highways, Shipping, and Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation

5) Suresh Prabhu: Commerce and Industry

6) DV Sadananda Gowda: Statistics and Programme Implementation

7) Uma Bharati : Drinking Water and Sanitation

8) Ramvilas Paswan: Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution

9) Maneka Sanjay Gandhi: Women and Child Development

10) Ananthkumar: Chemicals and Fertilisers, Parliamentary Affairs

11) Ravi Shankar Prasad: Law and Justice, and Electronics and Information Technology

12) Jagat Prakash Nadda: Health and Family Welfare

13) Ashok Gajapathi Raju Pusapati: Civil Aviation

14) Anant Geete: Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises

15) Harsimrat Kaur Badal: Food Processing Industries

16) Narendra Singh Tomar: Rural Development; Panchayati Raj; and Mines

17) Chaudhary Birender Singh: Steel

18) Jual Oram: Tribal Affairs

19) Radha Mohan Singh: Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

20) Thaawar Chand Gehlot: Social Justice and Empowerment

21) Smriti Zubin Irani: Textiles, and Information and Broadcasting

22) Harsh Vardhan: Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, and Environment, Forest and Climate Change

23) Prakash Javadekar: Human Resource Development

24) Dharmendra Pradhan: Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship

25) Piyush Goyal: Railways, and Coal

26) Nirmala Sitharaman: Defence

27) Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: Minority Affairs

Here is the list of Ministers of State (Independent Charge):

1) Rao Inderjit Singh: Planning (independent charge), and Chemicals and Fertilisers

2) Santosh Kumar Gangwar: Labour and Employment

3) Shripad Naik: Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH)

4) Jitendra Singh: Development of North Eastern Region (Independent Charge), Prime Minister's Office, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy, and Department of Space

5) Mahesh Sharma: Culture (independent charge), and Environment, Forest and Climate Change

6) Giriraj Singh: Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

7) Manoj Sinha: Communications (independent charge), and Railways.

8) Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore: Youth Affairs and Sports (independent charge), and Information and Broadcasting.

9) RK Singh: Power, and New and Renewable Energy

10) Hardeep Singh Puri: Housing and Urban Affairs

11) Alphons Kannanthanam: Ministry of Tourism, and Electronics and Information Technology

Here is the full list of Ministers of State:

1) Vijay Goel: Parliamentary Affairs, and Statistics and Programme Implementation

2) Radhakrishnan P: Finance, and Shipping

3) SS Ahluwalia: Drinking Water and Sanitation

4) Ramesh Chandappa Jigajinagi: Drinking Water and Sanitation

5) Ramdas Athawale: Social Justice and Empowerment

6) Vishnu Deo Sai: Steel

7) Ram Kripal Yadav: Rural Development

8) Hansraj Gangaram Ahir: Home Affairs

9) Haribhai Parthibhai Chaudhary: Mines, and Coal

10) Rajen Gohain: Railways

11) VK Singh: External Affairs

12) Parshottam Rupala: Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, and Panchayati Raj

13) Krishan Pal: Social Justice and Empowerment

14) Jaswantsinh Sumanbhai Bhabhor: Tribal Affairs

15) Shiv Pratap Shukla: Finance

16) Ashwini Kumar Choubey: Health and Family Welfare

17) Sudarshan Bhagat: Tribal Affairs

18) Upendra Kushwaha: Human Resource Development

19) Kiren Rijiju: Ministry of Home Affairs

20) Virendra Kumar: Women and Child Development, and Minority Affairs

21) Anantkumar Hegde: Skill Development and Entrepreneurship

22) MJ Akbar: External Affairs

23) Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti: Food Processing Industries

24) YS Chowdary: Science and Technology, and Earth Sciences

25) Jayant Sinha: Civil Aviation

26) Babul Supriyo: Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises

27) Vijay Sampla: Social Justice and Empowerment

28) Arjun Ram Meghwal: Parliamentary Affairs; and Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation

29) Ajay Tamta: Textiles

30) Krishna Raj : Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

31) Mansukh L Mandaviya: Road Transport and Highways, Shipping, and Chemicals and Fertilisers

32) Anupriya Patel: Health and Family Welfare

33) CR Chaudhary: Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Commerce and Industry

34) PP Chaudhary: Law and Justice, and Corporate Affairs

35) Subhash Ramrao Bhamre: Defence

36) Gajendra Singh Shekhawat: Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

37) Satya Pal Singh: Human Resource Development, and Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation

