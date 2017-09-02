You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Cabinet reshuffle 2017 LIVE: Modi govt to undertake third and probably last recasting before 2019 polls

IndiaFP PoliticsSep, 02 2017 17:21:27 IST
Cabinet reshuffle 2017 LIVE: Modi govt to undertake third and probably last recasting before 2019 polls

  • 17:18 (IST)

    Nitish Kumar says JD (U) has no information about cabinet reshuffle

    "We have no information, no talks about it. We have gotten information only from the media," Chief Minister of Bihar and JD (U) leader Nitish Kumar said when asked by the press about the cabinet reshuffle. 

  • 17:06 (IST)

    Himanta Biswa Sarma quashes speculations of induction as Union minister

    According to several reports quoted by Assam Tribune, Sarma, one of the senior-most leaders in Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal government, is likely to be made Minister of State for Defence.

    However, Sarma, who was a senior member of the Congress party before parting ways with the then chief minister Tarun Gogoi in 2015, took to Twitter to quash the speculations.

    Read more here

  • Nitin Gadkari may get Railways too: Why cabinet reshuffle should create an omnibus transport ministry

    According to several news reports, Nitin Gadkari may be given additional charge of Railways in the impending Cabinet reshuffle, which is expected over the weekend. If the intention is to merely allot Gadkari a ministry which houses the world’s largest employer and transporter without Prime Minister Narendra Modi creating an omnibus ministry for transport, it would be a pity.

    Not only will failure to create such an omnibus transport ministry show the prime minister in poor light given his oft-repeated promises of ‘minimum government, maximum governance’, it will also once again show a painful lack of effort to find integrated solutions to India’s transport and infrastructure woes. Ideally, India should now move to a single body devising policies for road, rail, sea and air transport in all forms instead of the present piecemeal approach. Now is as good a time as any to usher in this reform.

    Full analysis here

  • 16:14 (IST)

    With 2019 in mind, Modi may reshuffle Cabinet on Sunday morning: Himanta Biswa Sarma, Satyapal Singh likely to feature

    The Narendra Modi government is all set for an expansion-cum-reshuffle on 3 September early morning. That date seems to have been set more by necessity than choice as Friday is the only time in next few days when President Ram Nath Kovind, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah will be in the national Capital. While the President has not been officially intimated about the move yet, the reshuffle is expected to take place before Modi leaves for China.

    Full analysis here

  • 15:44 (IST)

    Uncertainty looms large over participation of AIADMK, JD(U) in possible Sunday shakeup

    A cloud of uncertainty hangs over the participation of the AIADMK and JD(U) in the Union Cabinet as Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans to undertake its reshuffle on Sunday.

    Internal troubles in the Tamil Nadu party, which has been hit by a rebellion led by TTV Dhinakaran, can prove to be a stumbling block in its joining the government as it works to defuse the crisis. JD(U) sources said they were still not informed about their participation in the government.

    "Our MPs are in Delhi. There was never any issue in the party over participating in the government but there has been no communication to us even though the reshuffle is on Sunday," a senior JD(U) leader said.

    Read more here

  • 15:23 (IST)

    Uddhav Thackeray says no contact made with BJP regarding reshuffle

    Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said that he has made no contact with the BJP regarding the cabinet reshuffle. Thackeray said that he got to know about the cabinet reshuffle from media. "Everyone worries about what happens at the Centre but I care about Mumbai," he added. 

    Read more here

  • 15:17 (IST)

    ANI reports that JDU ministers RCP Singh and Ramnath Thakur are likely to be inducted into the Union Cabinet

  • 15:10 (IST)

    BJP MP Parvesh Verma meets Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi ahead of the cabinet reshuffle 

  • 14:57 (IST)

    Here's a list of BJP ministers who have resigned from the NDA govt so far

    Uma Bharti, Minister for Water Resources:

    According to The Times Of India, Bharti quit citing health reasons. Sources, however, said that the real reason behind her resignation was her failure to show proper results on the 'Namami Gange' project, which incidentally is one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pet initiatives, reported NDTV. She was reportedly upset about it as well.

    Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Minister of State for Skill Development:

    NDTV reported that Rudy was asked to resign by the party. "It's not my decision, it's the decision of the party, and I will follow (it)," Rudy said. He is expected to be given an organisational assignment in the BJP, sources close to him told PTI. According to The Wire, he was criticised for the poor handling of his ministry.

    Full analysis here

  • 14:40 (IST)

    Cabinet reshuffle may be held at 10 am on Sunday before Modi leaves for BRICS summit, says govt official

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a reshuffle of his council of ministers at 10 am on Sunday, a top government official said.


    It will be the third such exercise since he took over in May 2014. The reshuffle is expected to take place before Modi leaves for China on Sunday afternoon.

    "A process has been set in motion for the swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan around 10 am on Sunday," the official said.

The much-awaited reshuffle in the Narendra Modi cabinet will take place on Sunday in which about half-a-dozen ministers are expected to make way for several new faces, including those from the BJP's allies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake the third and probably last major recasting of his council of ministers before the next Lok Sabha polls in 2019 and the exercise is being seen as a balancing act between his thrust on merit and demands of realpolitik.

"A process has been set in motion for the swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan at around 10 am on Sunday," a top government official said.

While four junior ministers - Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Sanjiv Kumar Balyan, Faggan Singh Kulaste and Mahendra Nath Pandey - had resigned on Thursday ahead of the rejig, Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya is also learnt to have resigned on Friday. The party had asked them to quit.

File image of Narendra Modi. PTI

File image of Narendra Modi. PTI

Two cabinet ministers, Uma Bharti and Kalraj Mishra, have also offered to resign, said BJP sources amid speculations that there may be a few more exits.

Mishra met the prime minister on Friday and offered to quit, a source close to him said.

Bharti, who is the water resources minister, said only Shah or anyone on his behalf can speak on the issue.

"The media sought my reaction on reports in circulation since yesterday. I have said that I have not heard the question, will not hear nor will I answer it," she tweeted.

Shah had met Modi on Thursday and the two leaders are understood to have finalised the changes in the council of ministers.

Arun Jaitley, who currently holds the charge of two heavyweight portfolios — finance and defence — may retain only one, sources said.

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, seen as one of the more capable ministers, can be given more responsibility.

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu, who had taken moral responsibility for a string of train accidents and indicated his willingness to resign, may be moved to another ministry, the sources said.

Other incumbents, including Steel Minister Birender Singh, may be moved to other ministries.

BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav, party's vice president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Prahlad Patel, Suresh Angadi, Satyapal Singh, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Anurag Thakur, Shobha Karandlaje, Maheish Girri and Prahlad Joshi are being talked about within the party as among the probable ministers.

Power Minister Piyush Goyal, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha are seen among "good performers" in the government, a party leader said, adding that some of them can be elevated.

With the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) also likely to join the government, its leaders RCP Singh, who is its parliamentary party leader in the Rajya Sabha, and Santosh Kumar are the likely picks from the new NDA constituent.

AIADMK leader Thambidurai had met Shah on Thursday, and he, besides party leaders P Venugopal and V Maitreyan, may be the likely representatives from the Tamil Nadu party if it decides to join the government. However, the southern party has not confirmed it so far.

There are also talks of a greater representation from existing allies like the TDP and the Shiv Sena.

The current strength of the council of ministers, including the prime minister, is 73 and the maximum number of ministers cannot go beyond 81.

According to a constitutional amendment, the limit cannot exceed beyond 15 percent of the total strength of the Lok Sabha, which is 545.

While there are some vacancies, a number of senior ministers are also holding dual portfolios.

Besides Jaitley, Harsh Vardhan, Smriti Irani and Narendra Singh Tomar are handling additional charges.

After assuming office in May 2014, Modi expanded his council of ministers twice — first on 9 November in 2014 and then on 5 July in 2016.

 

With inputs from agencies


Published Date: Sep 02, 2017 05:21 pm | Updated Date: Sep 02, 2017 05:21 pm


Also See









Top Stories



Cricket Scores