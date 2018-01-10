Cabinet approves CISF's cadre review proposal, gives it 25 posts to enhance strength of paramilitary force

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Tuesday cleared a cadre review proposal of the Central Industrial Security Force by giving it 25 new posts, in a move aimed at enhancing the capabilities of the 1.49-lakh-strong paramilitary force.

The proposal for restructuring the Group 'A' category of executive officers will lead to the creation of new posts in various ranks from Assistant Commandant to Additional Director General (ADG) level.

A government statement said after the creation of the posts, the "supervisory efficiency and capacity building of the force would be enhanced".

"Timely creation of proposed posts in the cadre review of group 'A' posts in the force will enhance its supervisory as well as administrative capabilities."

The approval, which came after a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will result in an increase of two posts of Additional Director General, seven posts of Inspector General, eight of Deputy IG and eight posts of Commandant.

Raised in 1969, the CISF is tasked with guarding 59 civil airports and vital installations in the aerospace and nuclear power domains across India.