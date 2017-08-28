10:45 (IST)
Assembly bypolls counting LIVE: Vishwajeet Rane wins Valpoi seat, AAP takes lead in Bawana over Congress
- Nandyal by-election: TDP's Brahmananda Reddy leadingThe ruling Telugu Desam Party candidate Bhuma Brahmananda Reddy has established a lead of over 13,000 votes after five rounds of counting for Nandyal Assembly by-election in Andhra Pradesh.As the counting began on Monday morning, Reddy established a lead against his main rival Silpa Chandra Mohan Reddy of the YSR Congress right from the first round.PTI
Victory for BJP in Goa bypolls
10:21 (IST)Bawana bypoll: Congress' Surendra Kumar takes early leadCongress candidate Surendra Kumar has taken an early lead of around 2,000 votes over his BJP rival in the race to the Bawana Assembly seat.At the end of the 4th round of counting, Kumar had polled 8,996 votes, while BJP candidate Ved Prakash was trailing behind with 6,899 votes, said officials at Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi.The AAP candidate, Ram Chandra, was placed third with 6,256 votes.PTI
Manohar Parrikar defeated rival Girish Chodankar by 4,803 votes
Andhra Pradesh's #Nandyal bypoll: TDP's Bhuma Brahmananda Reddy leads
AAP leads in Bawana
Manohar Parrikar defeats Girish Chodankar
Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar on Monday won the Panaji Assembly by-election, defeating his nearest rival, Girish Chodankar of the Congress, by 4,803 votes. He polled 9,862 votes against 5,059 by Chodankar.
Delhi: AAP takes the lead in eight round of counting
Goa: BJP's Vishwajeet Rane wins Valpoi seat
Bawana: Congress maintains lead after six rounds of counting
Parrikar plans to resign from Rajya Sabha
Congress maintains lead in Bawana
TDP leads after third round of counting
TDP leads in Andhra Pradesh bypoll
Manohar Parrikar leads in Panaji bypoll
Andhra Pradesh counting underway
Bawana bypoll counting underway
Assembly bypoll results to be declared today
The results of by-elections to four Assembly seats in three states is expected to be announced by 11 am Monday for the Nandyal constituency of Andhra Pradesh, two seats in Goa, and Delhi's Bawana seat. The counting of votes began at 8 am on Monday.
The focus on Monday’s results is on the high-stakes Bawana by-election in Delhi, and crucial Panaji bypolls in Goa.
The counting of votes for Panaji, Valpoi, Bawana, Nandyal Assembly bypolls began at 8 am on Monday.
The Delhi bypoll for Bawana was necessitated after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Ved Prakash quit the party and resigned from the assembly seat to join the Bharatiya Janata Party. Voting was conducted on 23 August at 379 polling booths. The polling percentage remained quite low as only 45 percent people voted.
The results are crucial for all the three political parties who had exuded confidence to win the seat.
While the AAP is hoping to pass this litmus test by reclaiming the seat and putting a stop to its waning popularity, the BJP is trying to continue its winning streak after the Rajouri Garden Assembly bypoll and municipal corporations election.
The Congress is also hoping to open its account in the 70-member assembly by winning this seat. AAP's Ram Chandra, BJP's Ved Prakash and the Congress's Surender Kumar are in fray in Bawana.
One of the 12 reserved constituencies, Bawana has around 2.94 lakh voters and is dotted with 26 villages, unauthoried colonies and slums.
Meanwhile, in the Panaji by-election, four-time chief minister and five-time Panaji MLA Manohar Parrikar takes on Girish Chodankar of the Congress and Anand Shirodkar of the Goa Suraksha Manch.
In the Valpoi bypoll, the contest is between health minister Vishwajit Rane and Ravi Naik of the Congress.
Poll officials said that counting was likely to be completed by 10 am followed by the announcement of the winners.
Nearly 75 per cent voting was recorded during the 23 August bypolls in Goa, with 22,196 and 28,868 votes cast in Panaji and in Valpoi assembly constituencies respectively.
The bypoll in Panaji was necessitated after Parrikar's return to state politics in March this year, as Chief Minister.
Sitting BJP MLA Sidarth Kuncolienkar resigned from the Panaji seat, enabling Parrikar to contest for the state capital constituency.
In Valpoi, the bypolls were held following the resignation of Rane as a Congress MLA. He subsequently joined the BJP and the cabinet as Health Minister.
With inputs from IANS
