Assembly bypolls counting LIVE: Vishwajeet Rane wins Valpoi seat, AAP takes lead in Bawana over Congress

The counting of votes for Panaji, Valpoi, Bawana, Nandyal Assembly bypolls began at 8 am on Monday.

The Delhi bypoll for Bawana was necessitated after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Ved Prakash quit the party and resigned from the assembly seat to join the Bharatiya Janata Party. Voting was conducted on 23 August at 379 polling booths. The polling percentage remained quite low as only 45 percent people voted.

The results are crucial for all the three political parties who had exuded confidence to win the seat.

While the AAP is hoping to pass this litmus test by reclaiming the seat and putting a stop to its waning popularity, the BJP is trying to continue its winning streak after the Rajouri Garden Assembly bypoll and municipal corporations election.

The Congress is also hoping to open its account in the 70-member assembly by winning this seat. AAP's Ram Chandra, BJP's Ved Prakash and the Congress's Surender Kumar are in fray in Bawana.

One of the 12 reserved constituencies, Bawana has around 2.94 lakh voters and is dotted with 26 villages, unauthoried colonies and slums.

Meanwhile, in the Panaji by-election, four-time chief minister and five-time Panaji MLA Manohar Parrikar takes on Girish Chodankar of the Congress and Anand Shirodkar of the Goa Suraksha Manch.

In the Valpoi bypoll, the contest is between health minister Vishwajit Rane and Ravi Naik of the Congress.

Poll officials said that counting was likely to be completed by 10 am followed by the announcement of the winners.

Nearly 75 per cent voting was recorded during the 23 August bypolls in Goa, with 22,196 and 28,868 votes cast in Panaji and in Valpoi assembly constituencies respectively.

The bypoll in Panaji was necessitated after Parrikar's return to state politics in March this year, as Chief Minister.

Sitting BJP MLA Sidarth Kuncolienkar resigned from the Panaji seat, enabling Parrikar to contest for the state capital constituency.

In Valpoi, the bypolls were held following the resignation of Rane as a Congress MLA. He subsequently joined the BJP and the cabinet as Health Minister.

With inputs from IANS