Bus-truck collision due to low visibility injures 36 passengers on Gorakhpur-Varanasi highway in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: Three dozen passengers, travelling on a Uttar Pradesh roadways bus, were injured on Monday after the vehicle was hit by a speeding truck due to low visibility, police said.

The head-on collision took place near the Charpaan turn near Belipaar on the Gorakhpur-Varanasi highway.

The impact was so severe that the bus was badly damaged. A police officer said fog and poor visibility led to the accident.

The injured included 33 passengers from the bus, the bus driver, truck driver and a cleaner of the truck. Condition of two persons were serious.

The injured were admitted to the district hospital while the serious ones were rushed to the the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur.

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) bus belonged to the Allahabad Depot. It was on its way to Gorakhpur when the accident occurred.

While the weather has cleared in most parts, fog and poor visibility continues in eastern parts of the state, especially on the national highways leading to such accidents.