Bus plunges into canal in West Bengal's Murshidabad district; 2 killed, several others injured

Baharampur: At least two persons were killed and seven others injured when a bus plunged into a canal after breaking the railing of a bridge in Murshidabad district on Monday.

While two bodies were found floating, seven injured persons were fished out from the canal, the police said. The injured were admitted to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital in Bararampur.

Irked by the alleged delay in the arrival of the police, angry locals torched a police vehicle and damaged a fire tender.

The accident occurred at Balirghat under Daulatabad police station area at 6 am. The bus was going from Shikarpur in Nadia district to Malda.