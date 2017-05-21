Bus falls into pit in Madhya Pradesh, six killed, 24 injured; probe underway

Dindori: At least six persons were killed and nearly 24 others injured when a bus fell into a pit near a village in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday morning, a police official said.

The bus was on its way to Dindori from Jabalpur when it fell into the pit near ghat section in Jogitikaria village at around 4 am, Kotwali police station in-charge Shivlal Markam said.

Choti Sahu (23), Sanjeev Burman (45), Surjeet Mudia (30), Awdhesh (30) Rahul (26) and one unidentified person were killed in the accident, he said.

The bus driver fled the spot after the accident. The injured were admitted in nearby hospitals, Markam said.

District collector Amit Tomar and superintendent of police Simala Prasad among others visited the accident site.

A probe is underway in the accident.