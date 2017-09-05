Burrabazar building collapse: One dead, two critically injured; rescue operations underway

At least one person has been killed and two have been critically injured after a dilapidated ground plus two building in Kolkata's Burrabazar collapsed on Tuesday, according to media reports. Those injured have been rushed to Calcutta Medical College.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) had served notice to the residents stating that the building was dangerous, however, the residents refused to vacate the premises, The Indian Expressreported.

Currently, Kolkata Municipal Corporation workers are at the site and are assisting in the relief and rescue work as more people are believed to be trapped under the debris, India Today said. The cause of the collapse is not known as yet.

Around 11.30 am, the roof of the first floor of the building collapsed; according to Times Now, official sources have confirmed that the building collapsed due to non-completion of maintenance work. An official from KMC admitted that the buildings in BurraBazar area are old and residents were given multiple notices to evacuate the area to carry out maintainence work.

The incident comes days after a 117-year-old dilapidated building collapsed in Mumbai's Bhendi Bazar killing over 30 people.

Earlier, on 15 August a portion of an old dilapidated building in central Kolkata collapsed in which eight people were safely evacuated. On 25 July, two people were killed when a portion of an almost century-old building collapsed in central Kolkata’s Bowbazaar area, according to The Financial Express.