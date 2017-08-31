Bureaucratic reshuffle today: Rajiv Kumar appointed DFS Secretary; Gujarat's Anita Karwal is new CBSE chief

New Delhi: Senior bureaucrat Rajiv Kumar was appointed Secretary in the Department of Financial Services (DFS) while Anita Karwal was named CBSE chairperson as part of a major reshuffle effected on Thursday.

As many as 17 civil servants were appointed as secretaries and additional secretaries in various central government departments. Kumar, a 1984 batch IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre, is at

present Special Secretary and Establishment Officer in the Ministry of Personnel. He was appointed in place of Anjuly Chib Duggal, who superannuated today, an order issued by Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said. The DFS looks after the functioning of banks, financial institutions, insurance companies and the national pension system.

Kumar has spearheaded several reforms in Indian bureaucracy including an online system for recording of the bureaucrats annual performance appraisal reports and 360 degree system to assess suitability of officers for senior-level jobs.

Pradip Kumar Tripathi will be new Establishment Officer and Additional Secretary in the Personnel Ministry. Karwal, a Gujarat-cadre IAS officer, who is Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Human Resources Development, was named chairperson of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in place of Rajesh Kumar Chaturvedi. Chaturvedi has been appointed as Director General of

the National Skill Development Agency. Asha Ram Sihag has been appointed Secretary, Department of Heavy Industries. He is at present Secretary (Coordination) in Cabinet Secretariat.

Inder Jit Singh has been named Secretary (Coordination) in Cabinet Secretariat in place of Sihag. He is at present Additional Secretary in Commerce Ministry. N Baijendra Kumar, a 1985 batch IAS officer of Chhattisgarh cadre, has been appointed as Chairman and Managing Director of National Mineral Development Corporation. He is at present working in his cadre state.

Gujarat-cadre IAS officer Rameswhar Prasad Gupta will be Additional Secretary, NITI Aayog. He is at present Managing Director of National Waqf Development Corporation Ltd (NAWADCO).

"The officer will continue to hold additional charge of the post of MD, NAWADCO until further orders," it said. Satyajeet Rajan, presently serving in his cadre state Kerala, has been named Director General, Tourism.

Ali Raza Rizvi, Additional Secretary, Department of Commerce has been appointed Additional Secretary and Financial Adviser, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting. "The earlier order appointing Rizvi as CMD, NMDC stands cancelled," the DoPT order said.

Rajesh Bhushan, Joint Secretary, Department of Rural Development has been appointed as Additional Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat. Rajni Sekhri Sibal, a 1986 batch IAS officer of Haryana

cadre, has been named Director General, Employment and Training under Ministry of Labour and Employment. Surina Rajan, Additional Secretary in Department of Defence Production, will be Director General, Bureau of Indian Standards. Apurva Chandra will be new additional secretary in Department of Defence Production in place of Rajan.

Surendra Nath Tripathi has been named Additional Secretary and Financial Adviser, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare. He is at present Additional Secretary and Development Commissioner, Ministry of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises.

Veena Ish, Member (Administration), National Highways Authority of India, will be Additional Secretary, Department of Land Resources. Vinod Kumar Yadav, a 1980 batch officer of Indian Railway

Service of Electrical Engineers, has been appointed as Additional Secretary, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.