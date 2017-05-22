Builders in Bihar need to provide affidavits on fire safety measures, says Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar emphasised on Sunday that officials acquire self-attested affidavit from builders of multi-storied buildings that adequate fire safety measures were taken in their projects.

At a review meeting on fire safety measures, Kumar also stressed on regular checking for compliance of this.

A fire had broken out in a mall in Boring Road area of the city on Saturday. However, no casualty was reported.

The chief minister said that merely sending fire tenders and distributing relief after fire incidents were not enough and "We have to strengthen the machinery to prevent an outbreak of fires".

For this, he stressed on coordination among departments like fire services, urban development, energy, building construction and health.

Kumar emphasised on awareness campaigns on fire safety among people living in private buildings.