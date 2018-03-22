You are here:
Parliament LIVE updates: TDP MPs protest demanding special status for Andhra, to move no-trust motion against NDA govt

India FP Staff Mar 22, 2018 10:48:11 IST
Parliament LIVE updates: TDP MPs protest demanding special status for Andhra, to move no-trust motion against NDA govt
    10:48 (IST)

    AIADMK MPs demonstrate over formation of Cauvery Management Board

    Several AIADMK MPs demonstrated in the Parliament premises in New Delhi on Thursday morning, demanding the immediate formation of the Cauvery Management Board, reported ANI.

  • 10:29 (IST)

    TDP holds protests demanding special category status for Andhra Pradesh inside Parliament

  • 10:21 (IST)

    Visuals of the TDP protests in Vijayawada

  • 10:21 (IST)

    Meanwhile, TDP protests in Vijayawada over Andhra Pradesh's special status category

    Telugu Desam Party (TDP) held protests in Vijayawada on Thursday about the Andhra Pradesh special status row, reported CNN-News18. The TDP had decided to extend support to the National Highways blockade programme called by the Opposition parties in Andhra Pradesh seeking special category status to the state.

    "Let us all protest and, if required, sit on hunger strike at every place, sport black badges during working hours in offices. Let us awaken the people," party chief N Chandrababu Naidu said at a meeting of women self-help groups.

  • 10:10 (IST)

    RECAP: Parliament proceedings disrupted for 13th day in a row

    The proceedings in Parliament were washed out for the 13th consecutive day on Wednesday as members of some parties like the AIADMK and TRS continued with their noisy protests, with the Lok Sabha unable to take up the notices of no-confidence motion against the government for the fourth day.

  • 09:57 (IST)

    TDP to move no-confidence motion against NDA govt

  • 09:47 (IST)

    Updates for 21 March, 2018 begin here

  • 12:06 (IST)

    Lok Sabha adjourned for the day

  • 12:06 (IST)

    Modi govt has full confidence of the House and the people: Ananth Kumar

    "Modi government has full confidence of the House and the confidence of the country outside the House," said Union minister Ananth Kumar in the House.

  • 12:05 (IST)

    Lok Sabha session resumes

    'We want justice!' slogans were heard in the Houe as the MPs continued their disruptions.

  • 11:11 (IST)

    Wednesday's RS session lasted for less than 10 minutes

  • 11:07 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned until Thursday

  • 11:07 (IST)

    Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm, after loud slogans of 'we want justice' were raised in the House

  • 11:06 (IST)

    'What is happening? Are we so helpless? Is this Parliament or something else?' Chairperson Venkaiah Naidu asks as Opposition MPs continue shouting slogans

  • 11:04 (IST)

    Opposition MPs proceed to the Well of the House with placards shouting slogans

  • 11:01 (IST)

    Parliament sessions begin

  • 10:54 (IST)

    Bill to deal with economic offenders who leave the country in Lok Sabha today

    Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to move Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The Bill gives the government power to confiscate the assets of such defaulters.

  • 10:51 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha to also discuss scams in public sector banks today

  • 10:50 (IST)

    Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill and Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill among the list of Bills to be moved in the Rajya Sabha today

  • 10:48 (IST)

    Arun Jaitley to move Finance Bill and Appropriation Bill in Rajya Sabha today

    The Bills have already been passed in the Lok Sabha

  • 10:28 (IST)

    TDP MPs protest inside Parliament premises

  • 10:14 (IST)

    Pappu Yadav wants discussion in Lok Sabha on special status for Bihar

  • 09:57 (IST)

    (Updates begin for 21 March)

    TDP MPs to protest outside Parliament at around 10.30 am: CNN-News18

  • 12:15 (IST)

    Lok Sabha adjourned for the day

    Protests prevent Lok Sabha from conducting business. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourns House till 21 March.

  • 12:08 (IST)

    Sushma Swaraj rises to address the Lok Sabha

    Sushma Swaraj starts speaking about the Indians in Mosul. She had spoken about the issue in the Rajya Sabha earlier.

  • 12:02 (IST)

    Lok Sabha commences proceeedings

    Loud protests continue in the Lower House.

  • 11:52 (IST)

    TDP MP N Shiva Kumar dresses up as a school boy, says PM Modi is the bad boy of the class

    11:45 (IST)

    39 Indians kidnapped by Islamic State in Mosul have died, says Sushma Swaraj in Parliament

    "Deep penetration radar confirmed that all Indians were dead after all bodies were exhumed," Swaraj said, adding that the mortal remains of the persons were sent to Baghdad. "For verification of the bodies, DNA samples of their relatives were sent there. Four state government — Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Bihar were involved in the process," she said.

    Click here to read more

  • 11:39 (IST)

    TRS MPs demand an increase in the quota of reservation in Telangana

  • 11:26 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 21 March

    MoS Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel said the government is ready discuss all issues. However protests cause Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu to adjourn the Rajya Sabha till 21 March.

  • 11:22 (IST)

    General VK Singh will go to Iraq to bring back mortal remains of Indians killed in Iraq, said Sushma Swaraj

  • 11:21 (IST)

    Protests resume in Rajya Sabha

    Before the Zero Hour, Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad started addressing the House but was interrupted by protesting members. He is continuing with his speech as he raises the issues to be discussed.

  • 11:18 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha observes two minute silence to respect the deceased

  • 11:16 (IST)

    The mortal remains of those dead were sent to Baghdad DNA tests were done. On Monday, DNA samples of 38 people matched and the DNA of the 39th person has matched 70 percent, said Sushma Swaraj

  • 11:09 (IST)

    Sushma Swaraj addresses Rajya Sabha over Indians kidnapped in Iraq

    The 39 Indians who were kidnapped in Iraq are dead, Sushma Swaraj tells Rajya Sabha.

  • 11:04 (IST)

    Lok Sabha adjourned within 2 minutes. House stands adjourned till 12 noon

  • 11:04 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha commences proceedings

    Proceedings start in the Upper House without any audible protests.

  • 11:03 (IST)

    AIADMK will not support TDP

    AIADMK sources told NDTV that the party will not support TDP's no-confidence motion.

  • 10:39 (IST)

    AIADMK continues protest

  • 10:38 (IST)

    Opposition MPs held a meeting on Parliament premises, will meet Rajya Sabha chairperson to state that they want to run the House

  • 10:31 (IST)

    Opposition sources say government is working to keep the Parliament from functioning

  • 10:13 (IST)

    We request the Speaker to allow our no-confidence motion: YV Subba Reddy, YSRCP MP

  • 09:44 (IST)

    TDP, YSR Congress ready to bring no-confidence vote against Modi govt

    The Telugu Desam Party and the YSR Congress have asked all their MPs to be present in Parliament on Tuesday for a vote on a motion of no-confidence against Narendra Modi's NDA government, reported India Today.

    Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu has warned his TDP lawmakers it is possible that "they (presumably the BJP) let some other parties create (a) din and adjourn the House sine die*," ANI reported.

    09:40 (IST)

    Samajwadi Party says government using AIADMK to scuttle no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha

    The Samajwadi Party on Monday accused the government of egging AIADMK to stage protests in the Lok Sabha to avoid a no-confidence motion even as Tamil Nadu's ruling party warned that it would not allow business in both the Houses of Parliament till the Centre gives an assurance on the constitution of the Cauvery River Management Board.

    Click here to read more

  • 09:39 (IST)

    Updates for 20 March start here

  • 12:21 (IST)

    'Will do whatever the Opposition does': Farooq Abdullah

  • 12:13 (IST)

    Lok Sabha adjourned till Tuesday

    Following continuous uproar in the Lok Sabha, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House till Tuesday. TSR, YSRCP MPs trooped into the Well, while chanting slogans such as "We want justice". Mahajan tried to introduce the no-confidence motion notices but requested all MPs to sit at their designated spots so that a quorum could be established. Opposition members and other parties' MPs continued to create a ruckus, forcing the House to be adjourned for the day. 

  • 12:07 (IST)

    'Ready to discuss any issue with any member': Rajnath Singh

    Home Minister Rajnath Singh said: "We want discussion on the no-confidence motion. I request all MPs to maintain decorum so that we can discuss it. We are ready to discuss any issue with any member."

  • 12:03 (IST)

    Lok Sabha resumes session amid uproar

    Even as the Lower House resumed its proceedings, sloganeering dominated the scene as TDP, AIADMK MPs could be heard shouting "We want justice". However, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan began with day's business, asking ministers to lay their papers on the table. 

  • 12:01 (IST)

    'Don't compare TDP issue with Cauvery issue': Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswamy

Budget Session of Parliament updates: MPs from the Telugu Desam PArty (TDP) held protests inside the Parliament premises on Thursday demanding a special category status for Andhra Pradesh.

The proceedings in Parliament were washed out for the 13th consecutive day on Wednesday as members of some parties like the AIADMK and TRS continued with their noisy protests, with the Lok Sabha unable to take up the notices of no-confidence motion against the government for the fourth day.

While the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day without transacting any business barely four minutes after it assembled, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till noon and thereafter for the day due to the protests by parties from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the Rajya Sabha in four minutes after the start of proceedings as members of Andhra parties, including TDP, and KVP Ramachandra Rao of the Congress trooped into the Well raising slogans seeking a special status for the state.

No sooner were the listed papers laid on the table, the members of Tamil Nadu parties — DMK and AIADMK — too walked into the Well demanding immediate constitution of the Cauvery Water Management Board for river water sharing between their state and Karnataka.

File image of Parliament. PTI

File image of Parliament. PTI

Congress members too joined them in the Well shouting slogans against the government.

Leader of the Opposition and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad sought a discussion on the atrocities against the SCs and STs as well as on the statement of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on the killing of 39 abducted Indians in Iraq.

He said the House should debate the statement Swaraj made last year and what she stated on Tuesday.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu asked him to give proper notice for the same and asked the members to allow the House to function. "What is happening? Are we so helpless?" he asked.

"Go back to your respective seats and raise issues," Naidu said, adding he was willing to allow members to raise issues from their seat and asked them not to shout slogans.

Asking if the MPs wanted images of disruption to be seen by the nation, he said "is this Parliament or something else? ... I am sorry this is not the way." Thereafter, he adjourned the proceedings for the day.

This is the third day that Naidu has adjourned the proceedings for the day right after the House assembled. On Tuesday, the Chairman had called it a day right after Swaraj had made a statement on the issue of abducted Indians in Iraq.

Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have not transacted any substantial business since the Budget session of Parliament resumed on 5 March, barring the passage of the Union Budget by the Lower House without any debate.

The Lok Sabha proceedings were first disrupted right after it had assembled with Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourning the proceedings for an hour due to protests by parties from Andhra within about four minutes.

At noon, members from the AIADMK, TDP and the TRS were again seen raising slogans and holding placards in the Well.

After the laying of papers by ministers, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar urged the members to return to their seats so that legislative business could be taken up.

He said the government is willing to discuss any issue, including the no-confidence motion. "We have the confidence of the House as well as of the entire country," he said.

When the Speaker took up the two notices of the trust vote given by the TDP and YSRC, the AIADMK members raised the pitch of their slogans. TRS members were also seen in the Well.

Mahajan said she cannot do a headcount of 50 members supporting the move, a pre-requisite for taking up the notices for the trust vote. Placards held by protesting MPs were apparently blocking her view, as she said as she can't see anything from the Chair.

Members of the Congress, TMC and the Left then raised their hands and stood at their seats to indicate to the Speaker that they were supporting the no-confidence motion.

But Mahajan said as the House is not in order, she cannot move ahead with the issue and adjourned the House for the day.

At least 50 members have to support the motion before it is moved, for which a headcount is needed to be carried out.

While the AIADMK has been seeking early establishment of the Cauvery river board to settle the water dispute with neighbouring states, the TRS is demanding hiked quota for jobs in Telangana and the TDP wants special status for Andhra Pradesh.

Expelled RJD member Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav was also seen holding a placard demanding special status for Bihar.

With inputs from PTI


Published Date: Mar 22, 2018 10:34 AM | Updated Date: Mar 22, 2018 10:48 AM

