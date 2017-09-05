BSF recovers militant's body along International Border in Jammu's Arnia

Jammu: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday recovered the body of a militant killed in an infiltration bid along International Border (IB) in Arnia sector of Jammu district.

"The body of a militant, killed by the troops when they foiled an infiltration along the IB in Arnia sector on Monday, was recovered on Tuesday," a BSF officer said.

Apart from body, one mobile, a copy with green cover and other items were recovered, he said.

A group of armed terrorists reached close to the International Border (IB) in Pakistan side taking advantage of Pakistan bundh and thick wild growth in Arnia belt of Jammu district on Monday, the officer said.

At about 3:40 pm on Tuesday, terrorists opened fire to engage sentries on duty mound, he said, adding that alert BSF troops retaliated with effective fire over them.

In the mean time, Pak Rangers came to support terrorists by engaging fire on the said duty mound, he said.

"By taking advantage of sentry engaged in cross-fire, one terrorist climbed and jumped over the border security fencing towards Indian side," the officer said.

Observing this, alert sentries not only suppress fire from counterpart side, but effectively shoot down the intruder, who by then reached to approx 50 meters from border fence, he added.

The BSF official said alert BSF sentries thus foiled the planned forced infiltration bid from Pakistan side by reacting immediately and effectively.