BSF, Pakistan Rangers hold flag meeting along International Border, discuss cross-border firings

Jammu: Troops of BSF and The Pakistan Rangers on Monday held a flag meeting along the International Border (IB) in Jammu sector and committed to maintain peace and tranquillity in the region.

On the request of The Pakistan Rangers, a commandant-wing commander level flag meeting was held between Border Security Force and Pakistan rangers on International Boundary in Suchetgarh area at border post 938 from 1130 hours to 1210 hours on Monday, a top BSF official said.

Pakistan Rangers were led by Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Irfan and BSF was led by Happy Verma, officer commandant (Second in Command).

"Both sides' commanders on meeting exchanged pleasantries and conveyed good wishes to each other for holy month Ramdan," he said.

During the meeting, the commanders of the two border guarding forces discussed various issues including the recent unprovoked firing of two rounds in Arnia Sector and other routine issues related to border management, the official said.

Celebration of forth coming Chamliyal Mela in Ramgarh sector of Samba district on 22 June was also discussed.

"It was decided to hold instant communication between field commanders, whenever required, to resolve the petty matters," he said.

The BSF officer said that the meeting was held in a cordial, positive and constructive atmosphere and both sides agreed for expeditious implementation of the decisions taken in the earlier meeting and committed to each other to maintain peace and tranquillity at International Border.