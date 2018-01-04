BSF launches 'Operation Alert' to curb infiltration in Jammu and Kashmir after intelligence reports suggest heightened militancy

Jammu: The Border Security Force (BSF) has launched "Operation Alert" along the over 200 kilometer long International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir to curb the increasing movement of infiltrating militants from across the border.

"There are inputs that there is movement of militants and accordingly, we have declared 'Ops Alert' on the border," Inspector General of BSF Jammu Frontier, Ram Awatar told reporters in Jammu on Thursday.

The BSF gave a military send off by organising Wreath- laying ceremony at Frontier headquarters in Jammu in the honour of the late Head Constable Radha Pada Hazara, who was killed in sniper firing by Pakistan rangers along the IB in Samba sector on Wednesday.

Jammu and Kashmir Police DGP SP Vaid, IGP Jammu Zone and SD Singh attended the ceremony along with the IG BSF Jammu Ram Awtar and other senior officers and Jawans of BSF.

"It is because of that alertness, that they have acted like that (resorting to sniper firing). The moral of the BSF is high and will continue to remain high," the IG said.

He said the effort of the BSF was to maintain peace along the border, but Pakistan was always trying to disturb this peace.

"It is because of this machination of Pakistan that they martyred one jawan by sniping," he said.

Giving details of Wednesday's incident, the IG said "this jawan was performing duty at a forward post and there were four to five rounds of fire from Pakistan and one of them hit him".

"It was followed by automatic weapon fire. After getting intimation the neighbouring mounts retaliated back and solid response was given by the BSF in which Pakistan has suffered large human and property loss", he added.

Pakistan posts were destroyed and the entire infrastructure in those posts has been damaged, the officer said.

He added that one intruder was killed in RS Pura sector on Thursday.

"There was movement under thick cover of fog and one intruder was spotted well inside Indian territory and he was fired upon and shot dead. He was resident of Sialkot district (of Pakistan). It was an infiltration attempt", the officer said.

Either he was a member of the infiltration group or their guide, he said.

Speaking to the reporters, SP Vaid said "those who are thinking they have done good by murder of humanity, need to introspect. Our forces are capable of giving them a befitting reply".