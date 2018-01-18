BSF kills three Pakistani soldiers, destroys four forward posts after ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday destroyed four Pakistani forward posts along the border area and killed at least three soldiers in Arnia and RS Pura sector in Jammu and Kashmir, said media reports.

#BREAKING -- 4 Pak forward posts destroyed by BSF opposite Arnia and RS Pura. 3-4 Pak soldiers reportedly killed. pic.twitter.com/2yDue9unp2 — News18 (@CNNnews18) January 18, 2018

The action came in retaliation to the killing of a BSF jawan on Thursday morning when Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire by firing and shelling along the International Border (IB) in RS Pura sector. A civilian was also injured in overnight Pakistan shelling in RS Pura sector. The BSF has not specified the number of casualties on Pakistan's side, but said that ''heavy damage was done in Sialkot sector'', News18 reported.

#UPDATE -- Can't put a number but heavy damage to Pakistan in their Sialkot sector. Ambulances can be spotted on their side which makes us think that casualties have also happened: BSF pic.twitter.com/6BudvXpsEH — News18 (@CNNnews18) January 18, 2018

The firing and shelling on the border outposts and civilian areas in RS Pura sector started at 9 pm on Wednesday, a BSF official said.

"BSF troops are giving a befitting reply," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Jammu Arun Manhas said.

Shells fired by Pakistan landed in Arnia belt and hit several villages as well.

"The district administration has asked all its officers to remain in the state of highest preparedness in view of continuous ceasefire violations by Pakistan," he said.

However, the villagers have not been evacuated so far, he said.

With inputs from agencies