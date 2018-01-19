BSF jawan, two civilians killed after Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Samba, Jammu districts

A Border Security Force (BSF) head constable and two civilians were killed after Pakistan resorted to ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Samba and Jammu districts on Friday.

The BSF head constable was injured in the incident in noon and later succumbed to his injuries, an official said.

"Pakistan Rangers resorted to heavy firing and shelling along the IB in several areas in RS Pura, Arnia and Ramgarh sectors since 0640 hours", a BSF officer said.

They targeted around 40 Border Out Posts (BoPs) in three sectors using 82 milimetres and 52 mortar bombs, automatic and small weapons, he said.

While a woman died in Sai Khurda, the man died in Korotona in RS Pura-Arnia belt. A civilian was injured in SaiKhurd village while two others were injured in Ramgarh.

In view of the heavy shelling, over 1,000 border dwellers have migrated from the area and schools along the borderline have been closed.

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan, Head Constable A Suresh, was killed in similar firing on the border on Thursday night, following which the force had mounted heavy retaliation.

Calling the situation at the IB "tense", BSF Director General (DG) KK Sharma told reporters on Thursday that he has asked his field commanders to "retaliate with full force" and that the Pakistani forces must be taught a lesson.

With inputs from PTI