BSF jawan suspended for molesting Bangladeshi woman on cross-border Maitree Express

New Delhi/Kolkata: The BSF has suspended a jawan for allegedly molesting a Bangladeshi woman on board the cross-border Maitree Express, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday, shortly after the train left Kolkata for Bangladesh's capital Dhaka.

According to an official, the jawan allegedly touched the woman inappropriately.

The husband of the woman had complained to the station manager at Kolkata about the incident after which the Border Security Force (BSF) was informed.

"Constable V Bhavi of the 99th battalion of the force has been found involved in the incident. He has been suspended," a senior BSF officer said.

He said the jawan was part of the contingent that is tasked to provide security to the cross-border train till it enters Bangladesh from Gede in West Bengal.

"The incident report was taken very seriously and such incidents cannot be allowed to spoil the good relations between the two countries," he said.

A case was filed against the jawan under IPC Section 354 (molestation), according to an Eastern Railway official.

The Maitree Express, launched in 2008, runs between Kolkata and Dhaka on four days a week.