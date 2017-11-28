You are here:
BSF jawan shot dead by colleague in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district; police registers case

IndiaFP StaffNov, 28 2017 13:02:08 IST


A BSF jawan was reportedly shot dead by his colleague inside a camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Monday.

The slain jawan was identified as Chanderbhan, a resident of Haryana. The incident occurred on Monday night, when his colleague Ravinder Singh shot and killed him at a BSF camp in Bandipora's Madar area. CNN-News18 reported that the slain BSF personnel was a head constable, while the one accused of killing him was a subordinate.

The two were reportedly involved in a scuffle. News agency ANI reported that the police has registered a case in this regard, and further investigations are underway.


A police official said Singh has been taken into custody and Chanderbhan's body has been sent for post-mortem.

The police have registered a case under Section 302 of the RPC and have started investigation, the official said.

With inputs from PTI


Published Date: Nov 28, 2017 01:02 pm | Updated Date: Nov 28, 2017 01:02 pm


