BSF jawan alleges poor quality food: PMO seeks report, PIL filed in high court

Reacting to the plea of the BSF jawan who posted a video on social media complaining about the poor food quality at camps on the Line of Control, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Wednesday sought a report from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on the same, according to CNN-News8.

Meanwhile, a PIL has also been filed in Delhi High Court drawing its attention to the claim of the BSF jawan alleging poor quality food due to corruption and administrative lapses.

Earlier, BSF trooper Tej Bhahadur Yadav had posted a video on Facebook, which went viral on 9 January, showing the dire quality of food served to jawans posted in tough weather conditions at the border.

In the videos, Yadav sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention, saying the plight of troopers posted along the cold, hilly border was pathetic.

The news garnered extensive media attention and the public outrage on social media platforms, prompting the BSF to initiate an investigation, even as the institution denied it's jawan's allegations stating that there was no evidence to back his claims.

Several BSF sources also sought to draw attention to Yadav's "difficult past" and "history of run-ins with the superiors" and subsequent disciplinary action, calling him a "habitual offender", as Sandipan Sharma points out in this Firstpost piece.

Meanwhile, according to The Times of India, the BSF trooper's wife also alleged that Yadav was being forced to retract his complaint and tender an apology.

But now with the MHA, and the PMO seeking reports on the isuue, the matter is set to escalate.

Meanwhile, all eyes will also remain on the high court plea filed by an ex-serviceman, which is likely to be heard this week.

The plea has sought direction to the MHA to submit a status report with respect to all paramilitary forces in India over allegations of the BSF jawan in his video.

Petitioner Puran Chand Arya, in a PIL filed through advocate Abhishek Kumar Choudhary, sought direction to MHA and five paramilitary forces to "classify what is the scenario of ration procuring and food preparing and serving food to all categories of ranks".

The plea further sought directions to take serious action against the officers or authorities concerned into the incident so that the morale of the personnel and citizens is not affected.

BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav had used his cell phone and social media to complain about the poor quality of ration. In the video(s) posted on Facebook which have since received over 10 lakh views, Yadav shows the meal box claiming that a watery soup-like dal, with turmeric, salt and without lentils, and burnt chapatti had been served. A tumbler of tea and an open tiffin case is shown in the background.

The plea, claiming it has been filed for the benefit of the public to assert their fundamental rights conferred in the Constitution's Article 14 (equality before law) and Article 21 (right to life), urged the court that the authorities should not take any adverse action against the BSF jawan who has rung the bell for a genuine demand for food to survive.

It also sought direction to depute the higher officers to supervise cooking of proper healthy food and its distribution.

