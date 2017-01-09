BSF jawan alleges irregularities in food supplies, administrative lapses in Facebook video

In a harrowing revelation of the life of jawans at the border, a defence personnel claiming to be from the 29th battalion of the Border Security Forces (BSF) has leveled some serious allegations of administrative lapses in the BSF.

In a Facebook video reportedly made by BSF Jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav, the soldier claims that jawans posted in tough weather conditions at the border have to face acute food shortage. Detailing on the tough duty conditions, Yadav claims that the jawans are often deputed for 11 hours straight on a standing shift in extreme weather conditions, yet the soldiers have to suffer without a proper nutritious meal. Firstpost could not individually verify the veracity of the video posted on the social media site. Flagging, what could be some massive irregularities, Yadav alleges that the jawans are forced to sleep on empty stomachs, as the storerooms remain full.

Yadav claims that the battalion's breakfast is rationed to just one paratha and a cup of tea, without any vegetables or curry.

In his video that has since gone viral on social media, Yadav also shows the afternoon lunch of a pale soup of just salt and turmeric, sans lentils and a few burnt chapatis.

In his message, Yadav alleges that the government is sending sufficient funds and food supplies to the border camps, however, senior officials sell the raw food supplies meant for the jawans. Yadav further states that posting the video could "have consequences" for him as the senior officials are well connected. He appeals to the viewers to share his account so that a proper probe could be launched into the issue.

Meanwhile, reacting to the news, the BSF has said that the institution is "sensitive towards the welfare" of its jawans and assured that a senior officer has been sent to look into the allegations made by Yadav.

BSF is highly sensitive to the welfare of tps.Individual aberrations,if any,are enquired into.A senior officer has already rchd the location https://t.co/3fH7qZdV5P — BSF (@BSF_India) January 9, 2017

Meanwhile, a report in ABP states that according to BSF sources, Yadav is a "habitual offender" and action has been initiated against him in the past too for various reasons. The report further quotes BSF sources as saying that Yadav was apparently miffed after he was posted at the LoC from a "softer" place.