BSF apprehends two Pakistani fishermen from Kutch creek in Gujarat

Kutch: Two Pakistani fishermen and three boats were apprehended on Wednesday by a BSF patrol from the 'Harami Nala' creek area along the India-Pakistan border in the Kutch district of Gujarat.

A senior Border Security Force (BSF) official said the apprehension was made early on Wednesday from the "vertical channel

of the creek area" when a boat patrol of the force detected the presence of the fishermen in the area.

The two men, details about whom are being collected, were apprehended by the patrol party of 79th battalion of the force deployed in the area to guard the India-Pakistan border.

Few other items were recovered from the boats and the local police has been informed, the official said.

In the past, several fishing boats as well as Pakistani fishermen have been caught while fishing in the Indian side of the the creek area.

Given the sensitive nature of the area, even Indian fishermen are barred from fishing in the creek.

However, Pakistani fishermen often venture into Indian waters to catch fish, especially prawns, and then sail off to their side.