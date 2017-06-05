BSF apprehends Bangladeshi woman, seizes foreign currency worth $30,000

Kolkata: The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended a Bangladeshi national from near Petrapole border in North 24 Parganas district and seized foreign currency from her possession, BSF sources said on Monday.

The BSF had received inputs about smuggling of foreign currency in Petrapole border outpost area, a BSF official said.

"Yesterday (Sunday) evening, the operation party observed suspicious movement of a lady near the international border outpost. Immediately, the operation party detained the lady named Hasina Alam, a resident of Bangladesh with the help of BSF mahila constable," the official said.

The BSF seized $30,000, 1.75 lakh Bangladeshi Taka and medicine worth Rs 4 lakh, from her possession which were concealed inside a bag and undergarments.

The apprehended Bangladeshi national and seized foreign currency along with other items were later handed over to local police for further legal action.

During the year 2017, the south Bengal frontier of BSF has seized foreign currencies of different countries valued at approximately Rs 3.91 crores and apprehended two smugglers.