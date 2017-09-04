British national Murray Ward accused of sodomising students at Delhi's home for blind, arrested under POCSO Act

Delhi Police arrested a 54-year-old British national named Murray Ward who is accused of sodomising blind children at New Delhi's home for the blind, reports said. A case has been registered against Ward under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

ANI tweeted that the victims were students at the National Association for the Blind in Delhi's RK Puram.

Delhi: British National arrested on charges of sodomizing visually challenged students at National Association for the Blind (NAB) in RK Puram — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2017

The police were informed on Sunday about the incident. During inquiry, the alleged involvement of Ward, a frequent visitor to the institute, came to light, the police said. Ward allegedly sexually harassed the three visually-challenged persons on 2 September, the police said. Police are examining his cell phone. Furthermore, police told ANI that they have found objectionable material (video clips) in Ward's laptop during their preliminary investigation. "Accused Murray Denis Ward as per preliminary investigation is found to be a pedophile, (and) objectionable material found in laptop," the police told the news agency. According to India Today, Ward was a regular donor at the home for the visually challenged. He is accused of sodomising three students at the school, Times Now said.

British national held for sexually assaulting three minors, case registered against POCSO act https://t.co/9SfNd7JxZA — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 4, 2017

Ward, a native of Gloucestershire, United Kingdom, was working with Sterlite Technology Limited in Gurgaon till April. He had suffered a paralytic attack in February and has been under treatment since then.

According to its website, NAB has been working since 1979 for visually impaired persons. It is registered as a non-profit organisation.

With inputs from PTI