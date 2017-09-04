BRICS Summit in Xiamen: Narendra Modi schedule includes leaders' dialogue, bilateral meetings with Putin and Xi Jinping

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who reached Xiamen on Sunday night to attend the Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa (BRICS) Summit, is expected to attend the plenary session on Monday morning, where leaders of five countries will speak, according to a report in The Times of India.

Modi is slated to hold bilateral meetings with Russian president Vladimir Putin and Brazil president Michael Termer on Monday, according to the report.

Modi will meet Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha, and address the BRICS leaders' dialogue with the BRICS Business Council, which will be attended by 80 Fortune 500 companies, The Economic Times reported.

Modi will have a bilateral meet with Chinese president Xi Jinping on Tuesday. He will also take part in the Emerging Markets and Developing Countries’ Dialogue on Tuesday, according to the Economic Times report. Modi will be travelling to Myanmar after meeting Xi.

Hindustan Times reported that Modi will also meet Egypt president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt on Tuesday morning. Egypt is one of the five counties — Mexico, Guinea, Thailand and Tajikistan — invited as part of the BRICS-plus sessions, according to the report.

Modi arrived at the Chinese coastal city of Xiamen along with leaders of four other countries late Sunday evening.

He was received at the airport by Chinese assistant foreign minister Kong Xuanyou and the Chinese ambassador in India, Luo Zhaohui.

The meeting between Modi and Xi is scheduled to occur only a week after India and China announced resolution of the 73-day-long Doka La standoff. The Chinese and the Indian troops were engaged in a standoff since 16 June.

On 28 August, India's external affairs ministry announced that New Delhi and Beijing have decided on "expeditious disengagement" of their border troops in the disputed Doka La area.

With inputs from PTI

Follow live updates here