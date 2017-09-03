BRICS Summit in China: Narendra Modi leaves for Xiamen after Cabinet reshuffle

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday left for China to take part in the 9th BRICS summit at Xiamen.

He will also attend the Emerging Markets and Developing Countries Dialogue to be hosted by Chinese president Xi Jinping.

His visit comes after the end last week of over two-month long military stand-off at Doka La in the Sikkim section.

Modi departed for China after attending a swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in which nine new ministers were inducted and four Ministers of State joined the Council of Ministers.

On Saturday, Modi said that India attached high importance to the role of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) grouping "that has begun a second decade of its partnership for progress and peace".

"BRICS has important contributions to make in addressing global challenges and upholding world peace and security."

The prime minister said that he looked forward to meeting leaders of nine other countries, including BRICS partners, in the Emerging Markets and Developing Countries Dialogue.

From China, Modi will go to Myanmar on Tuesday in what will be his first ever bilateral visit to the eastern neighbour.

He visited Myanmar in 2014 to attend the India-ASEAN Summit.

Besides capital Nai Pyi Taw, the prime minister will visit the heritage city of Bagan and Yangon.

During the course of the three-day visit to Myanmwar, Modi will hold meetings with President U Htin Kyaw and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, who is also Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of President's Office.

Both Kyaw and Suu Kyi visited India last year.