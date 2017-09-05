BRICS Summit 2017: Narendra Modi calls for coordinated action on counter terrorism, cyber security

Xiamen: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday pitched for coordinated action on counter terrorism, cyber security and disaster management, as he suggested 10 'noble commitments' through which BRICS leadership in global transformation can be achieved.

Modi, while speaking at the 'BRICS Emerging Markets and Developing Countries Dialogue' organised by China on the sidelines of the 9th BRICS Summit as an outreach exercise, said India has a long tradition of partnerships with fellow developing countries, while pursuing its own aspirations for growth.

"Whatever we do, will impact the world substantially. So, it is our solemn duty to make a better world — brick by brick, or, through BRICS....," Modi said.

"I had spoken about the BRICS driving the global transformation in the next ten years for it to be a golden decade. I suggest that this can be brought about with our proactive approach, policies, and action," Modi said while putting forward ten noble commitments through which BRICS leadership in global transformation can be achieved.

The ten noble commitments suggested by Modi included creating a safer world by "organised and coordinated action on at least three issues: Counter Terrorism, Cyber Security and Disaster Management".

Other noble commitments suggested by the prime minister were — creating a greener world, creating an enabled world, creating an inclusive world, creating a digital world, creating a skilled world, creating a healthier world, creating an equitable world, creating a connected world and creating a harmonious world.

Apart from Modi, leaders of Brazil, Russia, China, South Africa and five guest countries — Egypt, Tajikistan, Thailand, Mexico and Kenya — also attended the dialogue.

"Our 'no strings attached' model of cooperation is driven purely by the requirements and priorities of our partner countries," Modi said.

"Our development partnerships, projects are providing water, electricity, roads, healthcare, tele-medicine, and basic infra in dozens of countries," he said.

He said recently India completed its first voluntary review of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"Our programmes are geared to accomplish these priority goals in a time-bound manner," Modi said.

