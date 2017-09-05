You are here:
BRICS Summit 2017 LIVE: As Narendra Modi-Xi Jinping meet ends in Xiamen, focus on foreign secretary's media briefing

IndiaFP StaffSep, 05 2017 11:33:57 IST
BRICS Summit 2017 LIVE: As Narendra Modi-Xi Jinping meet ends in Xiamen, focus on foreign secretary's media briefing

  • 11:27 (IST)

    No briefing, only a few sound bytes

    While there were speculation over a possible media briefing after the bilateral meeing, reports now suggest there will be no such thing. There will only be a few sound bytes by Foreign Secretary Jaishankar before he leaves. This is the last event before Modi leaves for Myanmar.

  • 11:15 (IST)

    Need guidance on Panchasheel, says Xi

    Xi Jinping is reported to have said, "India is a valuable partner. We seek guidance from India on the five principles of Panchasheel. India and China are world's two largest economies in the world." - News18

  • 11:06 (IST)

    Modi, Xi hold first substantive bilateral meeting post-Doka La
     
     
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping today held their first substantive bilateral meeting after the Doka La standoff, which had put ties between the two countries under strain.
     
     
    Modi, who attended the BRICS Emerging Markets and Developing Countries Dialogue earlier in the day, met Xi on the sidelines of the 9th BRICS Summit here.
     
     
    The prime minister, accompanied by senior officials including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar, met the Chinese leader just before his travel to Myanmar from this port city.
     
    PTI

  • 10:59 (IST)

    Xi hails Belt and Road at BRICS forum

    Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday hailed the Belt and Road project at a BRICS forum in Xiamen, saying that the initiative has received a good response.

    Speaking at the Dialogue of Emerging Market and Developing Countries where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present, Xi said: "Four years ago, I put forward the idea of building a Silk Road Economic Belt and a 21st century Maritime Silk Road. The initiative received a warm response from the international community. In May this year, China hosted a successful Belt and Road forum for international cooperation."

    IANS

  • 10:54 (IST)

    Modi congratulates China for successfully hosting BRICS

  • 10:53 (IST)

    Watch: Video of bilateral talks between Xi and Modi

  • 10:47 (IST)

    Who are with Modi in the meeting?

    News18 reports that Narendra Modi is being accompanied by Foreign SecretaryS Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval. 

  • 10:46 (IST)

    Modi and Xi meeting is underway

  • 10:42 (IST)

    Xiamen Declaration will go some way in dismantling terror, Pakistan-China friendship

    The declaration will come as a major setback for Pakistan that will now find itself further isolated in the global community on the issue of terrorism. It happens to be the second time in a week that Pakistan has been rapped on its knuckles for its support to terrorists operating in the region. US president Donald Trump’s recently-announced policy on Afghanistan also sought to shame Pakistan on the issue. Now, the expression of concern over Pakistan-based terror groups at the BRICS Summit will work to double the diplomatic pressure on Pakistan.

    Niharika Tagotra

  • 10:39 (IST)

    Xi Jinping slams lack of international effort to combat climate change

    Chinese president Xi Jinping on Tuesday warned that the world economy faces growing risks and uncertainties from countries turning inward on trade and resisting combating climate change, delivering an implicit rebuke to his American counterpart, Donald Trump.

    Xi didn't refer to the United States by name, although Trump has said trade pacts are a threat to American jobs and had decided to pull the United States out of the Paris agreement on climate change.

    "Multilateral trade negotiations are having a difficult time. The implementation of the Paris agreement on climate change is encountering resistance," Xi told leaders of emerging economies and developing countries.

  • 10:31 (IST)

    Modi pitches for efforts to curb terrorism

    Narendra Modi has pitched for organised and coordinated action on counter terrorism, cyber security and disaster management at the summit, PTI reported.

  • 10:16 (IST)

    Modi at emerging nations' conference

    Our 'no strings attached' cooperation model is driven purely by requirements of partner countries, PTI quoted the prime minister as saying at BRICS developing nations dialogue. Modi also suggested 10 noble commitments to be taken up by BRICS leadership for global transformation. 

  • 10:11 (IST)

    Ahead of meeting with Xi, Modi meets Egypt's el-Sisi

  • 10:11 (IST)

    Meeting between Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi begins

  • 10:03 (IST)

    Trade, an important part of Indo-Sino ties, likely to be discussed

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese president Xi Jinping will also also look at the trade and commerce aspect of the India-China relationship, News18 reported. The report also noted that Doka La may also feature in the discussions between the two leaders.

  • 09:58 (IST)

    Doka La unlikely to feature in talks 

    An Indian government functionary told The Indian Express on Tuesday that they would “try to bury the D-word.” The D-word stands for Doka La. The Indian Express quoted sources as saying that after a bitter experience, “it is time to move on."

  • 09:55 (IST)

    Here is what prime minister said at the meeting 

  • 09:43 (IST)

    Make international order more just and equitable: Xi
     
     
    Chinese president Xi Jinping on Monday called on the BRICS countries to make the international order more just and equitable, asserting that many pressing global challenges cannot be effectively resolved without their participation.
     
     
    Speaking at the opening of the plenary session at the BRICS Summit in Xiamen, Xi  was quoted by PTI as saying the five-nation grouping need to forge unity to jointly advance solutions for international peace and development.
     
     
    "We need to make the international order more just and equitable. Our ever closer ties require that we five countries play more active in global governance. Without our participation, many pressing global challenges cannot be effectively resolved," Xi told the gathering.

  • 09:41 (IST)

    Watch: Modi speak at the emerging economies dialogue at BRICS

  • 09:36 (IST)

    Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, says Modi

  • 09:33 (IST)

    Proactive approach is needed for development, says Modi

    Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi asked BRICS to team up with the International Solar Alliance for mutual gains through solar energy and utilisation of solar power. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that changes can be brought about by BRICS' proactive approach and co-ordination. 

  • India must avoid drawing the wrong conclusions from China's tactical concessions on LeT, JeM

    It is important not to draw all the wrong inferences from Monday's turn of events. As the news broke out, some Indian TV channels enthusiastically interpreted it as a case of 'China dumping Pakistan', some said it was a 'resounding win' after Doka La. Let's be clear. The breakthrough that India achieved on Monday at BRICS is significant. It represents a softening of China's stance on Pakistan-sponsored terror. But neither is it an unqualified 'victory' nor does it signal a dramatic change in Beijing's Pakistan policy.

  • 09:10 (IST)

    Modi seeks global co-operation on terrorism, cyber security and climate change

  • 08:59 (IST)

    Modi hardsells sabka saath sabka vikas; pitches for closer co-operation with developing nations

    Narendra Modi, while talking about co-operation with developing economies, hardselled India's economic approach. Modi said that development is a key focus for India. He said his government is focussing on "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas." 

    While talking about a three-pronged approach to development , Modi spoke of India's aim to bring banking to those whoa re unbanked through various mobile technology. 

    Pitching India's strong support for development of the South Asia region, Modi said that the South Asia satellite is an example of India's commitment to the development of India and its neighbourhood. 

    Talking about India's long-standing partnership with Africa, Modi noted that India is a major partner of the countries in the continent and added that the African Development Bank chose India for its first meeting outside Africa. 

    Just like on Monday, Modi also spoke of diigtisation and sustainable development for emerging economies. 

  • 08:49 (IST)

    Modi at BRICS Emerging Markets and Developing Countries Dialogue 

  • 08:46 (IST)

    Several issues may be discussed during the bilateral meeting

    News18 reported that a gamut of issues may be taken into consideration during the meetign with Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping. Some of the issues that may be discussed during the meeting are India's concerns over CPEC transgressing Jammu and Kashmir, India's participation in the Belt and Road Initiative, Chinese reluctance to ban Masood Azhar and its backing of  Pakistan despite terror concerns. 

  • 08:40 (IST)

    Modi's meeting with Xi is may be qualitatively different

    According to Zaka Jacob of CNN News18, China was under pressure due to its position as a host to come to a consensus on a joint declaration. According to his report, this helped India to push to add LeT and JeM as foreign terror outfits in the declaration. 

    "China faced the same problem in Xiamen that India faced in Goa last year — pressure of being the host. As host, the onus is on China to find a consensual joint declaration that can be adopted. The host has to walk the extra mile. Therefore the host's scope for taking extreme positions in these negotiations is crippled. Part of the reason why India couldn't push through similar language in the Goa declaration was precisely because of this."

  • 08:25 (IST)

    Narendra Modi wishes Indians on Teachers' Day from China 

  • 08:18 (IST)

    The first BRICS Summit was at Ekaterinburg in Russia

    While Ekaterinaburg held the first summit in 2009, New Delhi held its first BRICS Summit in 2012. Modi has attended BRICS Summit at Fortezela, Ufa, Goa and Xiamen. 

  • 08:17 (IST)

    Xi and Putin arrive at the venue

  • 08:12 (IST)

    What is the New Development Bank?

  • 08:09 (IST)

    Recap: Modi attended the welcome banquet on Monday

  • 08:09 (IST)

    Recap: BRICS nations vow to utilise space for peaceful purposes

    India and four other BRICS nations today pledged to abide by the principle of utilising outer space for peaceful purposes, PTI reported.The Xiamen Declaration, issued at the end of the BRICS Summit's plenary session, said the member countries will also work together to promote the most effective use of fossil fuels and wider use of gas, hydro and nuclear power. 

  • 08:00 (IST)

    GST India's biggest economic reform measure ever, says Narendra Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) introduced in July this year is the biggest economic reform ever in India.

    "India is changing fast into one of the most open economies in the world today," Modi said while addressing the BRICS Business Council meet in Xiamen as part of the 9th BRICS Summit.

    "Foreign direct investment inflows are at an all-time high, rising by 40 percent," he said.

  • 07:55 (IST)

    Modi must raise Masood Azhar issue at BRICS, says Congress

    The Congress on Monday said it hopes Prime Minister Narendra Modi will now take up the issue of declaration of Maulana Masood Azhar as an international terrorist as his outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed has already been declared a terrorist organisation by BRICS nations.

    IANS reported that the party also said China did not have a moral or legal right now to stand in the way or to prevent the United Nations from declaring Azhar an international terrorist.

  • 07:47 (IST)

    Narendra Modi arrives for a group photo at Xiamen conference centre

  • 07:39 (IST)

    Leaders also attended a cultural event at BRICS Summit

    The leaders also attended the opening ceremony of the BRICS Cultural Festival and Photo Exhibition and watched the trailer of "Where Has Time Gone", the first film co-produced by the five countries. 

    PTI

  • 07:34 (IST)

    Xi asks Business Council, NDB to ensure more BRICS cooperation

    Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on the BRICS Business Council and the New Development Bank (NDB) to ensure greater cooperation among BRICS countries.

     
    In his remarks during talks between the BRICS Business Council and BRICS leaders attending the ninth BRICS summit, Xi praised the achievements of the council and the NDB.
     
     
    The Business Council comprising business organisations from all the five countries has done a lot in the fields of e-commerce, technical development, standard setting, and the experience sharing in the digital economy, PTI quoted XI as saying.

  • 07:26 (IST)

    Modi and Xi to hold bilateral talks today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese president Xi Jinping will hold their first substantive bilateral meeting on Tuesday after the Doka La standoff, which had put ties between the two countries under strain.

    According to external affairs ministry officials, Modi will meet Xi at 12.30 pm (10 am IST), the prime minister's last official engagement before flying off to Myanmar on a bilateral visit.

    PTI

  • 07:17 (IST)

    Updates for 5 September 2017 begin

  • 19:47 (IST)

    Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping to hold bilateral meeting at 10 am tomorrow

  • 19:24 (IST)

    JeM, LeT included in joint declaration due to violent activities, says China

    China on Monday said that Pakistan-based terrorist outfits like JeM, LeT and the Haqqani network have been included in the BRICS joint declaration due to concerns about their violent activities in the region.

    Defending the move to include these terror groups for the first time in the BRICS joint declaration, foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said BRICS countries have "shown their concerns to the violent activities raised by these organisations".

    "These organisations are all sanctioned by the UN Security Council and have a significant impact for Afghanistan issue," Geng told PTI in a written response to a strong reference in the BRICS countries about these terror groups.

  • 18:26 (IST)

    Modi calls on BRICS to work closely with international solar alliance

    Asserting that affordable and sustainable access to energy is crucial for the growth of the BRICS nations, Prime Minister Narendra today called on the member countries to work closely with the International Solar Alliance to strengthen the solar energy agenda.

    "Renewable energy is particularly important on multiple counts. BRICS countries can work closely with International Solar Alliance (ISA) to strengthen the solar energy agenda. Our five countries have complementary skills and strengths to promote use of renewable and solar energy," Modi said. The ISA was launched by India and France in November 2015 and aims to bring together a coalition of 121 countries for mutual gains through enhanced solar energy utilisation. 

  • 17:54 (IST)

    BRICS nations sign four pacts

    To boost cooperation in different areas, including economy and trade, BRICS member states on Monday signed four agreements at the 9th Summit of the five-nation bloc here.

    The four documents are: BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) Action Agenda on Economic and Trade Cooperation; BRICS Action Plan for Innovation Cooperation (2017-20); Strategic Framework of BRICS Customs Cooperation; and Memorandum of Understanding between the BRICS Business Council and the New Development Bank on Strategic Cooperation (NDB).

    NDB is a multilateral development bank set up by BRICS.

  • 17:44 (IST)

    China indicates Xi Jinping will meet Narendra Modi on sidelines; remains evasive about Doka La talks

    China on Monday indicated that there will be a meeting between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of on-going BRICS summit at Xiamen, but declined to say whether the Doka La issue will figure in their talks.

  • 17:08 (IST)

    Modi, Putin discuss bilateral issues, security situation in Afghanistan

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and discussed ways for boosting bilateral trade and investment along with
    the security situation in Afghanistan. 

    "The two sides basically touched upon several aspects of the bilateral relationship. President Putin recalled prime minister's visit to Russia earlier this year. And, he thanked the prime minister for high-level participation from India at the Eastern Economic Forum," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar told reporters at a briefing. 

    He also said that during the Modi-Putin meeting several bilateral issues were discussed like the cooperation in the oil and natural gas sector.

  • 16:53 (IST)

    BRICS leaders sign four agreements on mutual cooperation

  • 16:46 (IST)

    China to provide $76 million for BRICS economic initiative

    China will provide $76 million for a BRICS economic and technology cooperation plan and another $4 million to support the projects of the bloc's New Development Bank, President Xi Jinping announced on Monday. Calling on the five nation grouping to forge unity to jointly advance solutions for international peace and development, Xi said the BRICS countries should make economic globalisation open and inclusive, and beneficial to all.

     
    Xi said the grouping should endeavour to promote practical economic cooperation.

  • 16:41 (IST)

    PM Modi offers to host summit on de-radicalisation and combating terror

    In the BRICS declaration, the grouping deplored all terrorist attacks worldwide, including attacks in BRICS countries, and condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations wherever committed and by whomsoever.

    At a restricted session of the BRICS leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also articulated India's position on the issue and offered to host a conference on de-radicalisation.

    The BRICS also called upon all states to prevent financing of terrorist networks and terrorist actions from their territories.

  • 16:36 (IST)

    Narendra Modi, Brazilian President Michel Temer discuss common global vision

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Brazilian president Michel Temer and discussed a partnership based on a "common global vision".

    The two leaders met in this southeastern Chinese city of Xiamen on the sidelines of the ninth BRICS Summit.

    Earlier, addressing the plenary session of the BRICS Summit, Modi said trade and economy were the foundations of the cooperation among BRICS - Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese president Xi Jinping will hold their first substantive bilateral meeting on Tuesday after the Doka La standoff, which had put ties between the two countries under strain.

According to external affairs ministry officials, Modi will meet Xi at 12.30 pm (10 am IST), the prime minister's last official engagement before flying off to Myanmar on a bilateral visit.

Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping meet at the BRICS Summit in Xiamen. AP

Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping meet at the BRICS Summit in Xiamen. AP

Modi had arrived in China on Sunday and attended the BRICS Summit on Monday. During the meeting, which is taking place amid efforts from the two sides to leave the bitterness caused by the 73-day face-off between their troops in Doka La in the Sikkim sector, sources said the two leaders are expected to discuss ways to create confidence building measures.

However, they refused to divulge details about the issues to be discussed. The sense is that both countries want to "move on" after the standoff. The Chinese and the Indian troops were engaged in a standoff since June 16 after the Indian side stopped the construction of a road by the Chinese Army. On 28 August, India's External Affairs Ministry announced that New Delhi and Beijing have decided on "expeditious disengagement" of their border troops in the disputed Doka La area.

Asked if there was any link between the BRICS declaration which for the first time named Pakistan-based terror groups for their violent activities and resolution of the Doka La standoff, Secretary (East) in the MEA Preeti Saran answered in the negative, saying BRICS is a multilateral forum where outcomes are based on consensus.

"It cannot be linked," she added. Earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang told the media in Beijing that "details of the meeting we will release in due course."

Apart from Xi, Modi will also hold a bilateral meeting with the President of Egypt, which is among the five counties — Mexico, Guinea, Thailand and Tajikistan -- invited by China as part of 'BRICS Plus' outreach exercise.

Xi and his wife hosted a banquet for the BRICS leaders this evening followed by Chinese cultural extravaganza. Modi, who attended the banquet along with other leaders, also interacted informally with the leaders of the guest countries.


Published Date: Sep 05, 2017 11:33 am | Updated Date: Sep 05, 2017 11:33 am


