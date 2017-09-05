You are here:
BRICS Summit 2017 LIVE updates: Narendra Modi arrives at venue ahead of meeting with Xi Jinping

IndiaFP StaffSep, 05 2017 08:25:02 IST
BRICS Summit 2017 LIVE updates: Narendra Modi arrives at venue ahead of meeting with Xi Jinping

  • 08:25 (IST)

    Narendra Modi wishes Indians on Teachers' Day from China 

  • 08:18 (IST)

    The first BRICS Summit was at Ekaterinburg in Russia

    While Ekaterinaburg held the first summit in 2009, New Delhi held its first BRICS Summit in 2012. Modi has attended BRICS Summit at Fortezela, Ufa, Goa and Xiamen. 

  • 08:17 (IST)

    Xi and Putin arrive at the venue

  • 08:12 (IST)

    What is the New Development Bank?

  • 08:09 (IST)

    Recap: Modi attended the welcome banquet on Monday

  • 08:09 (IST)

    Recap: BRICS nations vow to utilise space for peaceful purposes

    India and four other BRICS nations today pledged to abide by the principle of utilising outer space for peaceful purposes, PTI reported.The Xiamen Declaration, issued at the end of the BRICS Summit's plenary session, said the member countries will also work together to promote the most effective use of fossil fuels and wider use of gas, hydro and nuclear power. 

  • 08:00 (IST)

    GST India's biggest economic reform measure ever, says Narendra Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) introduced in July this year is the biggest economic reform ever in India.

    "India is changing fast into one of the most open economies in the world today," Modi said while addressing the BRICS Business Council meet in Xiamen as part of the 9th BRICS Summit.

    "Foreign direct investment inflows are at an all-time high, rising by 40 percent," he said.

  • 07:55 (IST)

    Modi must raise Masood Azhar issue at BRICS, says Congress

    The Congress on Monday said it hopes Prime Minister Narendra Modi will now take up the issue of declaration of Maulana Masood Azhar as an international terrorist as his outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed has already been declared a terrorist organisation by BRICS nations.

    IANS reported that the party also said China did not have a moral or legal right now to stand in the way or to prevent the United Nations from declaring Azhar an international terrorist.

  • 07:47 (IST)

    Narendra Modi arrives for a group photo at Xiamen conference centre

  • 07:39 (IST)

    Leaders also attended a cultural event at BRICS Summit

    The leaders also attended the opening ceremony of the BRICS Cultural Festival and Photo Exhibition and watched the trailer of "Where Has Time Gone", the first film co-produced by the five countries. 

    PTI

  • 07:34 (IST)

    Xi asks Business Council, NDB to ensure more BRICS cooperation

    Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on the BRICS Business Council and the New Development Bank (NDB) to ensure greater cooperation among BRICS countries.

     
    In his remarks during talks between the BRICS Business Council and BRICS leaders attending the ninth BRICS summit, Xi praised the achievements of the council and the NDB.
     
     
    The Business Council comprising business organisations from all the five countries has done a lot in the fields of e-commerce, technical development, standard setting, and the experience sharing in the digital economy, PTI quoted XI as saying.

  • 07:26 (IST)

    Modi and Xi to hold bilateral talks today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese president Xi Jinping will hold their first substantive bilateral meeting on Tuesday after the Doka La standoff, which had put ties between the two countries under strain.

    According to external affairs ministry officials, Modi will meet Xi at 12.30 pm (10 am IST), the prime minister's last official engagement before flying off to Myanmar on a bilateral visit.

    PTI

  • 07:17 (IST)

    Updates for 5 September 2017 begin

  • 19:47 (IST)

    Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping to hold bilateral meeting at 10 am tomorrow

  • 19:24 (IST)

    JeM, LeT included in joint declaration due to violent activities, says China

    China on Monday said that Pakistan-based terrorist outfits like JeM, LeT and the Haqqani network have been included in the BRICS joint declaration due to concerns about their violent activities in the region.

    Defending the move to include these terror groups for the first time in the BRICS joint declaration, foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said BRICS countries have "shown their concerns to the violent activities raised by these organisations".

    "These organisations are all sanctioned by the UN Security Council and have a significant impact for Afghanistan issue," Geng told PTI in a written response to a strong reference in the BRICS countries about these terror groups.

  • 18:26 (IST)

    Modi calls on BRICS to work closely with international solar alliance

    Asserting that affordable and sustainable access to energy is crucial for the growth of the BRICS nations, Prime Minister Narendra today called on the member countries to work closely with the International Solar Alliance to strengthen the solar energy agenda.

    "Renewable energy is particularly important on multiple counts. BRICS countries can work closely with International Solar Alliance (ISA) to strengthen the solar energy agenda. Our five countries have complementary skills and strengths to promote use of renewable and solar energy," Modi said. The ISA was launched by India and France in November 2015 and aims to bring together a coalition of 121 countries for mutual gains through enhanced solar energy utilisation. 

  • 17:54 (IST)

    BRICS nations sign four pacts

    To boost cooperation in different areas, including economy and trade, BRICS member states on Monday signed four agreements at the 9th Summit of the five-nation bloc here.

    The four documents are: BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) Action Agenda on Economic and Trade Cooperation; BRICS Action Plan for Innovation Cooperation (2017-20); Strategic Framework of BRICS Customs Cooperation; and Memorandum of Understanding between the BRICS Business Council and the New Development Bank on Strategic Cooperation (NDB).

    NDB is a multilateral development bank set up by BRICS.

  • 17:44 (IST)

    China indicates Xi Jinping will meet Narendra Modi on sidelines; remains evasive about Doka La talks

    China on Monday indicated that there will be a meeting between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of on-going BRICS summit at Xiamen, but declined to say whether the Doka La issue will figure in their talks.

  • 17:08 (IST)

    Modi, Putin discuss bilateral issues, security situation in Afghanistan

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and discussed ways for boosting bilateral trade and investment along with
    the security situation in Afghanistan. 

    "The two sides basically touched upon several aspects of the bilateral relationship. President Putin recalled prime minister's visit to Russia earlier this year. And, he thanked the prime minister for high-level participation from India at the Eastern Economic Forum," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar told reporters at a briefing. 

    He also said that during the Modi-Putin meeting several bilateral issues were discussed like the cooperation in the oil and natural gas sector.

  • 16:53 (IST)

    BRICS leaders sign four agreements on mutual cooperation

  • 16:46 (IST)

    China to provide $76 million for BRICS economic initiative

    China will provide $76 million for a BRICS economic and technology cooperation plan and another $4 million to support the projects of the bloc's New Development Bank, President Xi Jinping announced on Monday. Calling on the five nation grouping to forge unity to jointly advance solutions for international peace and development, Xi said the BRICS countries should make economic globalisation open and inclusive, and beneficial to all.

     
    Xi said the grouping should endeavour to promote practical economic cooperation.

  • 16:41 (IST)

    PM Modi offers to host summit on de-radicalisation and combating terror

    In the BRICS declaration, the grouping deplored all terrorist attacks worldwide, including attacks in BRICS countries, and condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations wherever committed and by whomsoever.

    At a restricted session of the BRICS leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also articulated India's position on the issue and offered to host a conference on de-radicalisation.

    The BRICS also called upon all states to prevent financing of terrorist networks and terrorist actions from their territories.

  • 16:36 (IST)

    Narendra Modi, Brazilian President Michel Temer discuss common global vision

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Brazilian president Michel Temer and discussed a partnership based on a "common global vision".

    The two leaders met in this southeastern Chinese city of Xiamen on the sidelines of the ninth BRICS Summit.

    Earlier, addressing the plenary session of the BRICS Summit, Modi said trade and economy were the foundations of the cooperation among BRICS - Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa.

  • 16:08 (IST)

    PM Modi met Brazilian President Michel Temer on the sidelines of BRICS summit

  • 16:01 (IST)

    Xiamen Declaration will go some way in dismantling terror, Pakistan-China friendship

    At the BRICS Summit on Monday, India was able to secure a major diplomatic victory for itself after the member countries backed the UN resolution on terrorism, specifically naming Pakistan-based terror groups. 

    This is also of vital strategic importance in two ways; first, Pakistan’s strategy of 'death by a thousand cuts' is now under an international spotlight, with its civilian and military government facing intense pressure to rein in militant groups.

    Second, by getting a variety of countries at international summits (including Monday's summit in Xiamen) to express concern about Pakistan-based terror outfits, India appears to have put the all-weather friendship between Pakistan and China under pressure. China, which is already facing an increasingly hostile international community because of its continued support to the North Korean regime, will now be under immense pressure to step back from providing any moral or diplomatic support to Pakistan's terror groups.

    Read full article here

  • 15:59 (IST)

    Modi, Putin discuss trade, bilateral ties in Xiamen

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a bilateral meeting here on Monday with trade and investment, natural gas, tourism and youth exchanges featuring in their discussions.

    The two leaders, who met on the sidelines of the BRICS summit here, "basically touched upon several aspects of the bilateral relationship", Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, briefing reporters. 

    Both leaders discussed several aspects of bilateral issues in sectors like cooperation in the natural gas and oil sector, Kumar added. Both sides also discussed how to promote bilateral trade and investment.

  • 15:51 (IST)

    PM Modi attends opening ceremony of BRICS cultural fest

  • 15:50 (IST)

    PM Modi lauds GST as India's biggest economic reform

  • 15:49 (IST)

    Narendra Modi addresses BRICS Business Council, vows India's support to deepen cooperation

  • 15:44 (IST)

    Watch: PM Modi hold bilateral meet with Russian premiere Vladimir Putin

  • 15:39 (IST)

    Chinese president Xi Jinping suggests three mantras to deepen BRICS grouping's mutual cooperation 

    "I believe there are three important practices that should be carried forward," Xi said in the Summit's opening address. 

    • First, treating each other as equals and seeking common ground while shelving differences. 
    • Second, taking a results-oriented, innovative approach to make our cooperationbenefit all. BRICS is not a talking shop, but a task force that gets things done.
    • Third, developing ourselves to help others with the well-being of the world in our mind. Having gone through an arduous course of development, we BRICS countries share the agony of those people who are still caught in chaos and poverty

  • 15:22 (IST)

    Why is it a good idea for BRICS nations to have a their own Credit Rating Agencies?

    A BRICS CRA will be a counter to the western credit rating agency, which enjoy unchallanged market dominance. Entreprenuers in East and South East Asia often face impediments because of the hegimony enjoyed by CRA's like Moody's Fitch and S&P. These three western rating agencies hold over 90% of the sovereign ratings market now.

    It was India, which had first mooted the idea of an independent CRA for the BRICS grouping at last year’s BRICS Summit in Goa, pinpointing the problems the current CRA market posed for the emerging market economies.  

  • 15:17 (IST)

    India bats for setting up Brics credit rating agency

    Prime Minister Narendra Moday, today called for the creation of a BRICS rating agency to cater to financing needs of sovereign and corporate entities of developing countries.

    “Our Central Banks must further strengthen their capabilities and promote cooperation between the Contingent Reserve Arrangement and the IMF (International Monetary Fund),” the prime minister said, urging early creation of the BRICS rating agency. 

  • 15:04 (IST)

    Watch: PM Modi's statement at BRICS plenary session

  • 15:01 (IST)

    Modi urges BRICS nations to collaborate to spur mutual growth

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought a strong partnership among BRICS nations to spur economic growth, saying that the bloc of emerging countries has contributed to the stability in a world "drifting towards uncertainty".

    The prime minister said a strong partnership among member nations on innovation and digital economy can help spur growth, promote transparency and support the sustainable development goals.

     
    He also urged central banks of the member nations to further strengthen their capabilities and promote cooperation between the Contingent Reserve Arrangement of the grouping and the International Monetary Fund. The prime minister said BRICS countries can work closely with International Solar Alliance (ISA) launched by Indian and France in November 2015. 

  • 14:46 (IST)

    BRICS countries pledge to fight tax evasion

    The BRICS Summit of five emerging economies on Monday pledged itself to creating a fair and modern global tax system that will address issues like tax evasion by shifting of profits to safe havens and to promote exchange of tax information that will seek to curb the practice.

    The leaders said that they were keenly aware of the negative impact of corruption on sustainable development and declared their support to efforts to enhance BRICS and anti-corruption cooperation. 

    The declaration said the leaders acknowledge that illegal flow of the proceeds of corruption impairs economic development and financial stability and support enhanced cooperation in asset recovery. 

  • 14:03 (IST)

    Recap: This time it is 'BRICS plus'

    Apart from the five members of the BRICS, this summit will also include five other nations as part of China's outreach efforts. The five invitees to the BRICS Summit this time are: Egypt, Kenya, Tajikistan, Mexico and Thailand. India is also expect to hold talks with the leaders of each invitee nations on the sidelines of the summit. 

  • 13:51 (IST)

    BRICS presses for UN reforms 

    "We recall the 2005 World Summit Outcome document and reaffirm the need for a comprehensive reform of the UN, including its Security Council, with a view to making it more representative, effective and efficient, and to increase the representation of the developing countries so that it can adequately respond to global challenges. China and Russia reiterate the importance they attach to the status and role of Brazil, India and South Africa in international affairs and support their aspiration to play a greater role in the UN," the BRICS Declaration said. 

  • 13:41 (IST)

    Recap: What the MEA said about terrorism 

  • 13:25 (IST)

     
     
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Russian president Vladimir Putin and discussed ways for boosting bilateral trade and investment, especially in the oil and natural gas sector.
     
     
    "The two sides basically touched upon several aspects of the bilateral relationship. President Putin recalled prime minister's visit to Russia earlier this year. And, he thanked the prime minister for high-level participation from India at the Eastern Economic Forum," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar told reporters.

  • 13:13 (IST)

    India-China bilateral meeting at 10 am on Tuesday: TV reports

  • 13:07 (IST)

    BRICS Declaration condemns North Korea nuclear test

    We strongly deplore the nuclear test conducted by the DPRK (official name of North Korea). We express deep concern over the ongoing tension and prolonged nuclear issue on the Korean Peninsula, and emphasize that it should only be settled through peaceful means and direct dialogue of all the parties concerned. 

  • 13:01 (IST)

    BRICS is a totally disparate grouping

    The BRICS, which accounts for nearly 29 percent of global GDP at purchasing power parity, shares less in common than other blocs. The Group of Seven (G7) are all rich, industrialised nations with broadly similar democratic politics. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and the Gulf Cooperation Council are composed of countries that at least live shoulder-to-shoulder. In everything from history to demographics, politics, and resource dependence, the BRICS vary enormously. The huge differences have rightly seen the acronym panned as a “bloody ridiculous investment concept”.

  • 12:55 (IST)

    China-India spat signals last hurrah for BRICS?

    A Reuters report notes that the future of the BRICS looks toxic. it adds that China and India stepped back from a border dispute just in time for a summit of the bloc of large emerging market countries, which helps Xi Jinping to keep up appearances ahead of a crucial political reshuffle. But the unusual tensions between the two Asian giants suggests the three-day gathering underway could be a last hurrah.

  • 12:53 (IST)

    BRICS declaration condemns acts of terrorism

    "We deplore all terrorist attacks worldwide, including attacks in BRICS countries, and condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestations wherever committed and by whomsoever and stress that there can be no justification whatsoever for any act of terrorism. We reaffirm that those responsible for committing, organizing, or supporting terrorist acts must be held accountable," the Xiamen Declaration says.

  • 12:47 (IST)

    BRICS backs UN resolution on terrorism

    "We call for expeditious finalization and adoption of Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT) by UNGA," BRICS Declaration states.

  • 12:45 (IST)

    Putin and Modi further strategic ties: MEA

  • 12:42 (IST)

    Joint declaration slams terror outfits, urges unity against terrorism
     
     
    In a declaration, the BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) also called upon all nations to adopt a comprehensive approach in combating terrorism including countering radicalisation and blocking terror financing sources.
     
     
    The declaration also mentioned terror groups like the Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement and Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, Tehrik-i-Taliban and Hizb ut-Tahrir.
     
     
    "We call for expeditious finalisation and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT) by the United Nations General Assembly," the BRICS said.
     
     
    The BRICS also called upon the international community to establish a "genuinely broad" international counter-terrorism coalition and support the UN's central coordinating role in this regard.
     
     
    "We stress that the fight against terrorism must be conducted in accordance with international law, including the Charter of the United Nations, international refugee and humanitarian law, human rights and fundamental freedoms.

  • 12:34 (IST)

    Point number 48 nails terror outfits 

    "We, in this regard, express concern on the security situation in the region and violence caused by the Taliban, ISIL/DAISH, Al-Qaida and its affiliates including Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement, Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, the Haqqani network, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, TTP and Hizb ut-Tahrir," the fourty-eighth point of the Xiamen declaration said. 

  • 12:21 (IST)

    MEA says BRICS leaders call for joint action against terror

    MEA says that for the first time, a specific list has been issued by the BRICS pointing out various terror outfits affecting security in member states. MEA also said that the BRICS leaders have also have agreed to implement UNSC resolution for combating terrorism. Preeti Saran, Secretary, East, said that Modi also discussed counter-terrorism at the Summit. The BRICS leaders also said that there is a need for joint action against terrorism, Saran said. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese president Xi Jinping will hold their first substantive bilateral meeting on Tuesday after the Doka La standoff, which had put ties between the two countries under strain.

According to external affairs ministry officials, Modi will meet Xi at 12.30 pm (10 am IST), the prime minister's last official engagement before flying off to Myanmar on a bilateral visit.

Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping meet at the BRICS Summit in Xiamen. AP

Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping meet at the BRICS Summit in Xiamen. AP

Modi had arrived in China on Sunday and attended the BRICS Summit on Monday. During the meeting, which is taking place amid efforts from the two sides to leave the bitterness caused by the 73-day face-off between their troops in Doka La in the Sikkim sector, sources said the two leaders are expected to discuss ways to create confidence building measures.

However, they refused to divulge details about the issues to be discussed. The sense is that both countries want to "move on" after the standoff. The Chinese and the Indian troops were engaged in a standoff since June 16 after the Indian side stopped the construction of a road by the Chinese Army. On 28 August, India's External Affairs Ministry announced that New Delhi and Beijing have decided on "expeditious disengagement" of their border troops in the disputed Doka La area.

Asked if there was any link between the BRICS declaration which for the first time named Pakistan-based terror groups for their violent activities and resolution of the Doka La standoff, Secretary (East) in the MEA Preeti Saran answered in the negative, saying BRICS is a multilateral forum where outcomes are based on consensus.

"It cannot be linked," she added. Earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang told the media in Beijing that "details of the meeting we will release in due course."

Apart from Xi, Modi will also hold a bilateral meeting with the President of Egypt, which is among the five counties — Mexico, Guinea, Thailand and Tajikistan -- invited by China as part of 'BRICS Plus' outreach exercise.

Xi and his wife hosted a banquet for the BRICS leaders this evening followed by Chinese cultural extravaganza. Modi, who attended the banquet along with other leaders, also interacted informally with the leaders of the guest countries.


