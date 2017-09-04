You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

BRICS Summit 2017 LIVE: Joint declaration slams JeM, LeT; Narendra Modi backs joint action against terrorism

IndiaFP StaffSep, 04 2017 12:55:45 IST
BRICS Summit 2017 LIVE: Joint declaration slams JeM, LeT; Narendra Modi backs joint action against terrorism

  • 12:55 (IST)

    China-India spat signals last hurrah for BRICS?

    A Reuters report notes that the future of the BRICS looks toxic. it adds that China and India stepped back from a border dispute just in time for a summit of the bloc of large emerging market countries, which helps Xi Jinping to keep up appearances ahead of a crucial political reshuffle. But the unusual tensions between the two Asian giants suggests the three-day gathering underway could be a last hurrah.

  • 12:53 (IST)

    BRICS declaration condemns acts of terrorism

    "We deplore all terrorist attacks worldwide, including attacks in BRICS countries, and condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestations wherever committed and by whomsoever and stress that there can be no justification whatsoever for any act of terrorism. We reaffirm that those responsible for committing, organizing, or supporting terrorist acts must be held accountable," the Xiamen Declaration says.

  • 12:47 (IST)

    BRICS backs UN resolution on terrorism

    "We call for expeditious finalization and adoption of Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT) by UNGA," BRICS Declaration states.

  • 12:45 (IST)

    Putin and Modi further strategic ties: MEA

  • 12:42 (IST)

    Joint declaration slams terror outfits, urges unity against terrorism
     
     
    In a declaration, the BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) also called upon all nations to adopt a comprehensive approach in combating terrorism including countering radicalisation and blocking terror financing sources.
     
     
    The declaration also mentioned terror groups like the Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement and Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, Tehrik-i-Taliban and Hizb ut-Tahrir.
     
     
    "We call for expeditious finalisation and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT) by the United Nations General Assembly," the BRICS said.
     
     
    The BRICS also called upon the international community to establish a "genuinely broad" international counter-terrorism coalition and support the UN's central coordinating role in this regard.
     
     
    "We stress that the fight against terrorism must be conducted in accordance with international law, including the Charter of the United Nations, international refugee and humanitarian law, human rights and fundamental freedoms.

  • 12:34 (IST)

    Point number 48 nails terror outfits 

    "We, in this regard, express concern on the security situation in the region and violence caused by the Taliban, ISIL/DAISH, Al-Qaida and its affiliates including Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement, Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, the Haqqani network, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, TTP and Hizb ut-Tahrir," the fourty-eighth point of the Xiamen declaration said. 

  • 12:21 (IST)

    MEA says BRICS leaders call for joint action against terror

    MEA says that for the first time, a specific list has been issued by the BRICS pointing out various terror outfits affecting security in member states. MEA also said that the BRICS leaders have also have agreed to implement UNSC resolution for combating terrorism. Preeti Saran, Secretary, East, said that Modi also discussed counter-terrorism at the Summit. The BRICS leaders also said that there is a need for joint action against terrorism, Saran said. 

  • 12:12 (IST)

    Full text: Xi Jinping urges nations to 'speak with one voice'

    Five major emerging economies opened BRICS summit on Monday to map out their future course, with host Chinese president Xi Jinping calling on them to play a bigger role in world affairs.

    "We need to make the international order more just and equitable," he told the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa in his opening address. Xi said they should "speak with one voice" to jointly present their solutions to global problems and safeguard their common interests.

    He also called on his BRICS partners to oppose a growing tide of protectionism across the world.

    The leaders are holding their annual summit in the southeastern Chinese city of Xiamen through Tuesday.

  • 12:06 (IST)

    Press briefing of MEA in Xiamen

    Leaders have adopted Xiamen Declaration. This has picked up on the positive impetus from Goa. Prime Minister gave a very future looking blueprint for BRICS next decade. "Our leaders of our countries have contributed to emergence of BRICS. It has spurt world growth and also driven transformation," Modi said. Modi spoke of taking affirmative action in global governance. Modi also spoke on reforms in United Nations Security Council. He also proposed an idea of counter radicalisation conference in India. 

  • 11:58 (IST)

    Modi's meeting with Putin

    Touched upon several aspect of bilateral ties. Recalled Modi's visit. Putin thanked Modi for participation in East Asian Economic Forum. Both deliberated on economic ties and co-operation on oil and gas sector. 

  • 11:55 (IST)

    Indian officials to brief media shortly 

  • 11:54 (IST)

    BRICS condemns terrorism 
     
     
    ​BRICS voices concern on security situation in the region and violence by terror groups like the Taliban, al-Qaeda and Pakistan-based LeT and JeM. — PTI
     

  • 11:48 (IST)

    BRICS declaration condemns JeM, LeT

    News18 reports that the BRICS joint declaration has condemned Pakistan-backed terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba in the joint declaration at Xiamen. This is being considered a big diplomatic win for India as it could not include terrorism in the joint declaration at Goa last year. 

  • 11:27 (IST)

    More images from the ongoing meeting between Modi and Putin

  • 11:25 (IST)

    Modi raises terror financing issue 

    News18 reports that Narendra Modi raises the issue of money laundering for financing terrorism at BRICS plenary. The prime minister asked for joint action action against terrorism and also ideated on a de-radicalisation drive against terrorism. 

  • 11:17 (IST)

    Modi meets Putin

  • 11:16 (IST)

    Modi pushes for skill development co-operation with Africa

    The prime minister welcomed cooperation for capacity building between BRICS and African countries in area of skills, health, infra, manufacturing and connectivity. He also asked to grab the youths in m.ainstream in the joint initiatives, scaled up cooperation in skill development and exchange of best practices. - IANS

  • 11:09 (IST)

    Smart Cities reverebrates at BRICS plenary

    The prime minister stressed for accelerating track of cooperation in smart cities, urbanisation and disaster management - continuing dialogue at Goa in India and said that "we are in mission-mode to eradicate poverty, to ensure health, sanitation, skills, food security, gender equality, energy, education". - IANS.

  • 11:00 (IST)

    ORF's Samir Saran's take on Xi message of co-operation

  • 10:59 (IST)

    Digital economy for sustainable development: Modi

    The prime minister said a strong partnership among member nations on innovation and digital economy can help spur growth, promote transparency and support the sustainable development goals.- PTI

  • 10:54 (IST)

    Modi stresses on economic co-operation between BRICS nations
     
     
    Addressing the plenary session of the BRICS Summit in China's Xiamen city, PTI quoted Modi as saying that trade and economy were the foundations of the cooperation among BRICS -- Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa.
     
     
    ​Modi also called for the creation of a BRICS rating agency to cater to financing needs of sovereign and corporate entities of developing countries.

  • 10:43 (IST)

    PMO tweets the group picture of BRICS leader

  • 10:40 (IST)

    China to contribute $4 million to NDB

    China on Monday announced 500 million yuan (about $76 million) for economic and technological cooperation and exchanges among BRICS countries. Beijing also said it will allocate $4 million to the New Development Bank(NDB), IANS reported. 

    "I wish to announce here that China will launch the economic and technical cooperation plan for BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) countries with 500 million yuan for the first term to facilitate policy exchange and practical cooperation and in the economic and trade field," Chinese President Xi Jinping said at the opening ceremony of the bloc's 9th summit.

  • 10:33 (IST)

    Modi at the Plenary Session of BRICS​

  • 10:26 (IST)

    What will happen over the course of the summit?

    Apart from the restricted, the leaders will participate in the plenary during which they will explore ways to enhance cooperation within the members of the grouping in key areas. They will also deliberate on international issues of significance, including global economy and challenges. The Summit will end with the adoption of a Xiamen declaration, which will capture the essence of the deliberations and future road map.

  • 10:18 (IST)

    A week after Doka La border row ends, Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping display bonhomie

    The BRICS Summit began on Monday in Xiamen with a group photograph of leaders of the five countries and was preceded by a warm handshake between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese president Xi Jinping, who received the leaders of Brazil, Russia and South Africa ahead of the restricted meeting of the grouping.

    Modi was the third leader to reach the convention centre, venue of the 9th BRICS Summit in this port city of China and was followed by Russian president Vladimir Putin. Modi is also scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Xi on Tuesday.

  • 10:14 (IST)

    Watch: Chinese reporter sings Bollywood song

  • 10:09 (IST)

    Russia, China to stand together over North Korea's nuclear test

    Xinhua reported that Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have agreed to work together to tackle the growing crisis over North Korea's nuclear programme. 

  • 10:02 (IST)

    India wants to bury 'Doka La' ghost: Modi

    Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bilateral meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Xiamen, India has hinted that it wants to move on from the tense Doklam dispute, which had plunged bilateral ties to a new low.


    "We want to bury the ghost of the D-word (Doklam) for the engagement in future," a source told IANS. 

  • 09:59 (IST)

    Modi spoke at the plenary after Xi, Zuma and Putin

  • 09:54 (IST)

    Modi hardsells India's social development approach at BRICS Summit

  • 09:52 (IST)

    Modi pitches for more innovation in BRICS nations

  • 09:48 (IST)

    Co-operation needed for world peace, says Modi

  • 09:46 (IST)

    Narendra Modi stresses on inclusive growth in India

    "In 10 years of existence, we contributed in establishing growth for world which is drifting towards instability. Our endeavors touch diverse areas of technology, energy, environment ,ICT, culture. NDB is dispersing loans for infrastructure and sustainable development. Our central banks are making arrangements to make reserve funds operational. I am happy to know China has taken steps to improve people-to-people contact with India. National progress of Ganga cleaning, Digital India, housing for all. Skill India are laying the base of inclusive development," says Modi

  • 09:32 (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet Russian president Vladimir Putin at 11 am, say TV reports

  • 09:31 (IST)

    KV Kamath hails economic ties between BRICS nations

    Speaking to CNN News18, KV Kamath, the cheif executive of the New Development Bank, said that there is an 'enormous need for all the countries to get the work done'.

    Kamath, who was earlier with ICICI bank, added that the recent events have had 'no impact on the economic front and that relationships have grown on the economic front'.

  • 09:26 (IST)

    Modi met the small Indian community in Xiamen

  • 09:20 (IST)

    China is key to global development 

  • 09:19 (IST)

    China to give $4 million for BRICS bank

  • 09:14 (IST)

    Consensus on people-to-people contacts

  • 09:09 (IST)

    Cross-border terrorism to find a mention in joint declaration

    News18 reported that despite the apprehensions of China and Russia to include cross-border terrorism in the joint declaration, India has succeeded in including the major issue into the joint declaration which is expected to come out in the afternoon. The report added that terror outfits like Jaish-e-Muhammad have also been named in the declaration. 

  • 09:07 (IST)

    World should unite for world peace, says Xi Jinping

  • 09:05 (IST)

    Sustainable development is essential for the world, says Xi

    Xi Jinping stresses on structural reforms and sustainable development to boost economic development. He said that it is important to strike balance between fast growth and quality of growth. Xi added that it is important to bring inclusive development as part of 20130 sustainable development goals. 

  • 09:01 (IST)

    International co-opration essential, says Xi Jinping

  • 08:59 (IST)

    Plenary session at BRICS

  • 08:58 (IST)

    Watch: BRICS plenary session LIVE

  • 08:55 (IST)

    BRICS Summit taking place at a time of great geo-strategic churn

    Moscow and Beijing view Afghanistan as the centre where terrorist groups like the Islamic State can breed and threaten countries in the neighbourhood and beyond.

    Since April 2016, a group of countries under the auspices of what came to be known as the Moscow initiative began to analyse the Taliban as an Afghan, nationalist category which was not fired by transnational aspirations like the IS and Al Qaeda. The Taliban, in other words, should be brought into the tent, to borrow Lyndon Johnson's colourful expression.

    This is a transformational design because so far the government in Kabul, Afghan security forces, the US and NATO forces have targeted the Taliban as the enemy.

  • India at risk of being sidelined on issue of terrorism

    India may find itself sidelined again if it seeks to deliver a strong message against Pakistan's role as the 'mother ship of terrorism', as it did during last year's edition in Goa.

    On Thursday, China stopped just short of warning India against raising the issue of terrorism, specifically Pakistan's role in it. "China is willing to work with Pakistan and other countries to enhance cooperation on counter-terrorism and protect regional security and stability. We have taken note of the concerns of the Indian side on counter-terrorism issues of Pakistan, but I don't believe that it should feature prominently during the Xiamen Summit," China's foreign ministry said at a media briefing in Beijing.

  • 08:35 (IST)

     
     
    Chinese President Xi Jinping today called on BRICS countries to adopt a holistic approach to fight terrorism in all its forms and address both its "symptoms and root causes" so that terrorists will have no place to hide.
     
     
    "I am convinced that as long as we take a holistic approach to fighting terrorism in all its forms, and address both its symptoms and root causes, terrorists will have no place to hide," he said.
     

Load More

All eyes are on Xiamen in China as it hosts leaders from across the world for the ninth BRICS leaders from 3-5 September. The forum, which aims to strength partnership among the member nations, is also eyeing to expand its influence on the global front.

BRICS, which is an acronym for the charter members — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – is a group of emergining economies formed by China to challenge the dominance of the Western economies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Brazilian president Michel Temer, South African president Jacob Zuma and Russian president Vladimir Putin will all attend the summit, PTI reported.

Even before the beginning of the three-day ninth BRICS summit in China on Monday, Xi Jinping set the tone for the meeting by pushing for trade liberalisation at the forum's business meeting on Sunday.

“We should push for an open world economy, promote trade liberalisation and facilitation, jointly create a new global value chain, and realise a global economic rebalancing,” Xi told BRICS business leaders and senior officials.

BRICS 2017_Reuters

Delegates arrive prior to the opening ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum in Xiamen, China. Reuters

Xi's comments only reiterate China's latest efforts to counter US president's 'America First' policy. For the same, China has invited five non-member nations — Egypt, Guinea, Mexico, Tajikistan and Thailand — to further enhance its sphere of influence, The Live Mint reported.

At the Xiamen summit, Mexico’s president Enrique Pena Nieto is set to be in China to discuss trade and investment, as Trump has renewed threats to scrap the 23-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) that he has labelled a killer of US jobs.

This year's summit is crucial as China is expected to appeal to other nations for the formation of a bigger bloc 'BRICS Plus'. Earlier, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi was quoted as saying," China would explore modalities for BRICS-plus, to hold outreach dialogues with other major developing countries. We will widen the circle of friends and turn BRICS into the most-influential platform for south-south cooperation in the world”.

Meanwhile, India is expected to raise its concerns over terrorism strongly and discuss Pakistan's counter-terror record. However, China, an ally of Pakistan, previously told the media that this was not an "appropriate topic" to be discussed in the forum.

India also did not rule out a possible meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese president Xi Jinping on the margins of the Summit on Monday with external affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar saying it is a common practice to arrange bilateral meetings on the sidelines of such multi-laterals.

At the last BRICS Summit, hosted by India, Modi had described Pakistan as a "mothership" of terrorism worldwide.

The prime minister had sought decisive global action such as systematically cutting off funding, weapons supply, training and political support to terror outfits and asserted that selective approach to deal with the menace will be not only futile but also counter-productive.

With inputs from agencies


Published Date: Sep 04, 2017 12:32 pm | Updated Date: Sep 04, 2017 12:55 pm


Also See









Top Stories



Cricket Scores