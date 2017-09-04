You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

BRICS Summit 2017 LIVE: Narendra Modi to meet Vladimir Putin today; to also attend plenary session

IndiaFP StaffSep, 04 2017 08:41:12 IST
BRICS Summit 2017 LIVE: Narendra Modi to meet Vladimir Putin today; to also attend plenary session

  • India at risk of being sidelined on terrorism in BRICS

    India may find itself sidelined again if it seeks to deliver a strong message against Pakistan's role as the 'mother ship of terrorism', as it did during last year's edition in Goa.

    On Thursday, China stopped just short of warning India against raising the issue of terrorism, specifically Pakistan's role in it. "China is willing to work with Pakistan and other countries to enhance cooperation on counter-terrorism and protect regional security and stability. We have taken note of the concerns of the Indian side on counter-terrorism issues of Pakistan, but I don't believe that it should feature prominently during the Xiamen Summit," China's foreign ministry said at a media briefing in Beijing.

  • 08:35 (IST)

     
     
    Chinese President Xi Jinping today called on BRICS countries to adopt a holistic approach to fight terrorism in all its forms and address both its "symptoms and root causes" so that terrorists will have no place to hide.
     
     
    "I am convinced that as long as we take a holistic approach to fighting terrorism in all its forms, and address both its symptoms and root causes, terrorists will have no place to hide," he said.
     

  • 08:30 (IST)

    India attaches great importance to BRICS: Modi

  • 08:25 (IST)

    First project funded by BRICS bank starts operation

    The first project funded by The New Development Bank, set up by India and other members of the BRICS grouping of emerging economies, has started operation in Shanghai, reported PTI.
     
     
    The $76 million loan with a maturity length of 17 years was granted to Shanghai Lingang Distributed Solar Power Project, under an agreement signed in December 2016.

  • 08:20 (IST)

    Xiamen is a stronghold of Xi Jinping

    According to Zaka Jacob of CNN News18, Xi Jinping has served in Fujian province, of which Xiamen is the capital city, between 1985 and 2002. Xi served as the governor of the state between 1999 and 2002. According to him, the Summit is also a show of strength for the president ahead of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on 18 October. 

  • 08:08 (IST)

    'BRICS plus' a reaction to India's BIMSTEC?

    Explaining the 'BRICS Plus' approach,  Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said the member countries have been inviting different countries during the annual summits of the group and referred to India's decision to invite leaders of BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic) for last year's Goa summit in which Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bhutan and Nepal are members.

  • 08:08 (IST)

    China has invited five countries as part of outreach programme 

    China has invited Egypt, Kenya, Tajikistan, Mexico and Thailand as guest countries for the upcoming BRICS summit but clarified that the invitation is not an attempt to expand the group under its 'BRICS Plus' approach.

  • 08:02 (IST)

    Xi Jinping strikes conciliatory tone ahead of summit

    Xi on Sunday underscored that the BRICS must uphold the value of diplomacy to resolve "hotspot issues" as the leaders of the grouping, arrived for the Summit, which is starting on Monday.

    Xi also appeared to take a reconciliatory tone when he, without directly referring to the recent Doka La standoff with India, underlined that "peace and development" should be the underpin to resolve issues as the world does not want "conflict and confrontation."

    "We the BRICS countries should show our responsibilities to uphold global peace and stability," he said.

  • 07:54 (IST)

    Narendra Modi to attend plenary session, take part in business council meeting

  • 07:51 (IST)

    Vladmiir Putin arrives for BRICS Summit

  • 07:49 (IST)

    BRICS leaders pose for a group photo at summit

  • 07:48 (IST)

    Xi welcomes leaders of BRICS nations

  • 07:47 (IST)

    Watch: Xi Jinping welcomes Narendra Modi at summit

  • 07:40 (IST)

    Modi arrives at Xiamen, welcomed by Chinese officials

  • 07:39 (IST)

    Modi welcomed by locals in Xiamen

    China's assistant foreign minister Kong Xuanyu and Chinese Ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui were there to receive Modi, who reached Xiamen on a rainy evening. Modi arrived at the Wyndham Grand hotel where some 50 locals were present to welcome him.

  • Russia taking the side of China on Pakistan?

    For India, more worrying signs emerged on Friday when Russian president Vladimir Putin, writing for The Times of India newspaper, touched on a range of issues to be discussed during BRICS Summit including terrorism but made no mention of Pakistan. In calling for a "broad counterterrorism front" on terrorism, Putin's words were suitably vague, indicating the growing distance between the two nations. It is quite clear that bilateral trade is failing to bridge the geopolitical gap. Putin invoked Syria, tension on Korean Peninsula but had nothing to say about India's long struggle with cross-border terror.

  • 07:28 (IST)

    Myanmar a key country in India's strategic interests in neighbourhood

    India has been seeking deepening ties with Myanmar, which is considered a key pillar in India's Act East policy. Bilateral trade between India and Myanmar has been growing steadily but, it lags behind China and Thailand in terms of presence in the Myanmarese market. India has committed $2 billion for development assistance to Myanmar, but projects have been slow in getting implemented. The Kaladan multi-modal transport project was the first major project undertaken by the Indian government in Myanmar. Modi's visit is expected to give a boost to these projects.

  • India appears to be a misfit in the China-led axis after Doka La crisis

    The correlation (if any) between the Doka La resolution and BRICS Summit has been well explored. India should have no beef with Chinese position. It certainly doesn't stand to gain by walking out of BRICS. But it must equally consider how best to align BRICS with its core interests. And there needs to be at least a working relationship between New Delhi and Beijing. Short of these conditions, BRICS may rapidly dwindle into a propaganda platform for a China-led global order where India will appear a misfit.

  • 07:20 (IST)

    China says no talk on Pakistan at BRICS Summit

    China had already said that India's concerns over terrorism emanating from Pakistan will not be discussed at the BRICS Summit which started in Xiamen City on Sunday. However, India had rejected China's suggestion, IANS reported.

  • 07:16 (IST)

    Modi should raise Pakistan's cross-border terrorism at BRICS, says Congress

    The Congress on Sunday said it would be "remiss" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi if he does not raise the issue of terror emanating from Pakistan at the BRICS summit in China.

    "The export of terror from Pakistan is a fundamental concern of India. After its oldest ally, the US has clearly named and shamed Pakistan as being not only a promoter of terrorists but also a protector of terrorists, it would be remiss of the Prime Minister if he does not raise the issue of terror emanating from Pakistan at the BRICS summit," IANS quoted Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari as saying.

  • 07:12 (IST)

    Modi to leave for Myanmar for a two-day visit after BRICS Summit

    After the BRICS Summit at Xiamen is over on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Myanmar. The prime minister will be in Myanmar between 6 and 7 September 2017. This will be his first trip to India's eastern neighbour since taking office in 2014. 

  • 07:05 (IST)

    Immediately after Cabinet reshuffle, Modi left for BRICS Summit

  • 07:03 (IST)

    North Korea nuclear test to irk China?

    The nuclear test on Sunday, which also led to a 6.3 magnitiude earthquake, came just before Xi took the stage for a pre-BRICS address in Xiamen. The timing of the test seemed deliberate and will no doubt anger Beijing, which swiftly condemned the explosion.

  • 07:00 (IST)

    Modi will also meet Putin, Sisi

    Modi will also hold bilateral meetings with other leaders including Russian president Vladimir Putin and President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt, which is among the five counties — Mexico, Guinea, Thailand and Tajikistan — invited by China as part of 'BRICS Plus' outreach exercise.

  • 06:54 (IST)

    North Korea steals spotlight by 'detonating' H-bomb

    Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday opened the annual summit of BRICS leaders but that already has been upstaged by North Korea's latest nuclear weapons provocation.

    North Korea stole the spotlight on Sunday by announcing it had detonated a powerful hydrogen bomb and claiming it could fit the device on a long-range missile, dramatically raising the stakes in its standoff with the world.

  • 06:50 (IST)

    Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi to hold bilateral talks
     
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to hold a bilateral meeting on Tuesday, nearly a week after India and China announced resolution of the 73-day-long Dokalam standoff.
     

  • 06:45 (IST)

    Before embarking on China trip, this is what Modi said

  • 06:42 (IST)

    Narendra Modi in Xiamen for BRICS Summit

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in China to attend the 9th annual BRICS Summit in Xiamen, China. The summit is taking place just days after India and China decided to defuse Doka La standoff. Last year, India hosted the summit at Goa. 

    After the bilateral meeting with the host, Modi will be travelling to Myanmar.

All eyes are on Xiamen in China as it hosts leaders from across the world for the ninth BRICS leaders from 3-5 September. The forum, which aims to strength partnership among the member nations, is also eyeing to expand its influence on the global front.

BRICS, which is an acronym for the charter members — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – is a group of emergining economies formed by China to challenge the dominance of the Western economies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Brazilian president Michel Temer, South African president Jacob Zuma and Russian president Vladimir Putin will all attend the summit, PTI reported.

Even before the beginning of the three-day ninth BRICS summit in China on Monday, Xi Jinping set the tone for the meeting by pushing for trade liberalisation at the forum's business meeting on Sunday.

“We should push for an open world economy, promote trade liberalisation and facilitation, jointly create a new global value chain, and realise a global economic rebalancing,” Xi told BRICS business leaders and senior officials.

BRICS 2017_Reuters

Delegates arrive prior to the opening ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum in Xiamen, China. Reuters

Xi's comments only reiterate China's latest efforts to counter US president's 'America First' policy. For the same, China has invited five non-member nations — Egypt, Guinea, Mexico, Tajikistan and Thailand — to further enhance its sphere of influence, The Live Mint reported.

At the Xiamen summit, Mexico’s president Enrique Pena Nieto is set to be in China to discuss trade and investment, as Trump has renewed threats to scrap the 23-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) that he has labelled a killer of US jobs.

This year's summit is crucial as China is expected to appeal to other nations for the formation of a bigger bloc 'BRICS Plus'. Earlier, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi was quoted as saying," China would explore modalities for BRICS-plus, to hold outreach dialogues with other major developing countries. We will widen the circle of friends and turn BRICS into the most-influential platform for south-south cooperation in the world”.

Meanwhile, India is expected to raise its concerns over terrorism strongly and discuss Pakistan's counter-terror record. However, China, an ally of Pakistan, previously told the media that this was not an "appropriate topic" to be discussed in the forum.

India also did not rule out a possible meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese president Xi Jinping on the margins of the Summit on Monday with external affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar saying it is a common practice to arrange bilateral meetings on the sidelines of such multi-laterals.

At the last BRICS Summit, hosted by India, Modi had described Pakistan as a "mothership" of terrorism worldwide.

The prime minister had sought decisive global action such as systematically cutting off funding, weapons supply, training and political support to terror outfits and asserted that selective approach to deal with the menace will be not only futile but also counter-productive.

With inputs from agencies


Published Date: Sep 04, 2017 08:14 am | Updated Date: Sep 04, 2017 08:41 am


Also See









Top Stories



Cricket Scores