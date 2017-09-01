BRICS Summit 2017: After Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin now drags India into matters related to North Korea

The ninth BRICS Summit in Xiamen is right around the corner and as something of a precursor to the meeting of the leaders of India, Brazil, China, Russia and South Africa, an op-ed by President Vladimir Putin was published in the Friday edition of The Times of India.

Putin, it may be recalled, is no stranger to op-eds, having famously authored one in The New York Times on 11 September, 2013 when the freeze in US-Russia relations (over Syria and Ukraine) was beginning to set in. It's besides the point that he didn't actually write the whole thing himself, but the piece tore into American policy on Syria and the notion of American Exceptionalism espoused by then-president Barack Obama and several of his predecessors.

Friday's piece titled 'BRICS: Towards new horizons of strategic partnership', was nowhere near as scathing. But then, it didn't need to be. After all, this op-ed appeared in the pages of a newspaper published in a friendly country and largely served as a preview of the sorts of topics that are likely to come up in Xiamen. In a lot of ways, it closely resembled a joint statement issued at the end of a summit, with the usual boilerplate language (with the exception of the sign-off that read 'I wholeheartedly wish health and success to Times of India readers and to all people in the BRICS countries'). The themes explored ranging from economic cooperation to collaborating on energy and an alignment of foreign policy at multilateral fora, largely stuck to the BRICS agenda.

Largely, because there were two other inescapable factors that popped up over the course of Putin's missive.

The first was the very thinly-veiled dig at the US and the Donald Trump administration. It's no secret that Putin isn't a member of the club of world leaders calling for Syrian president Bashar al-Assad's head, figuratively if not literally. It's equally no secret that Putin considers the Syrian rebels (believed to be armed by the US and its allies) to be a West-driven tool to bring down Assad.

And so, when Putin wrote, "We have delivered a powerful blow to the terrorists and laid the groundwork for launching the movement towards a political settlement and the return of the Syrian people to peace", it's clear he wasn't only referring to the Islamic State.

After Syria, Putin took another dig at the US in the two paragraphs about North Korea. "Russia believes that the policy of putting pressure on Pyongyang to stop its nuclear missile programme is misguided and futile" could not possibly have been a clearer response to Trump tweeting:

The U.S. has been talking to North Korea, and paying them extortion money, for 25 years. Talking is not the answer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2017

And that's where India comes in.

The second inescapable factor was the mention of North Korea in this op-ed as one of the issues that will be raised at the BRICS Summit. The Ministry of External Affairs website states, "Relations between India and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea have been generally characterised by friendship, cooperation and understanding". After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Trump in June, the topic of North Korea was also raised in the joint statement issued by the duo. Now one way or another, New Delhi appears to have been dragged into Washington and Moscow's one-upmanship over Pyongang — condemning North Korea with Trump and apparently seeking the peaceful settlement of the Korean Peninsula with BRICS countries.

Neither India, South Africa, nor Brazil have any direct dealings with North Korea and yet, the country, it appears, will have a prominent place in discussions at the summit. Just how much the issue will be discussed in Xiamen remains to be seen, but for now, two questions have been raised:

One, will India get involved in North Korea's affairs, despite New Delhi's foreign policy being one of non-intervention and of allowing stakeholders to sort issues out among themselves?

Two, if the issue of North Korea is major enough to be included on the agenda, why should the topic of Pakistan be left out?