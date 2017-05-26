Brave scrap dealer was first to rescue Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis from crashed chopper

Latur: When a chopper carrying Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and five others came crashing down in Latur on Thursday afternoon, the first person to rush to his rescue was small time scrap dealer Irfan Shaikh, who shouted "Our king (CM) is trapped in the chopper".

While Shaikh ran towards the chopper to rescue those inside, some others nearby ran away from the aircraft, fearing it might explode.

The chopper came hurtling down from a height of nearly 80 feet in a thick cloud of dust, accompanied by some flashes of light and a loud booming sound.

While others bolted from the chopper, the 28-year-old Shaikh, unmindful of the risk, ran towards the craft to see how he could help the people stuck inside.

"The copter door was jammed and could not be opened... I pushed it, but it didn't budge... The chief minister then responded by pushing it from inside... Then I managed to (use) force to open it from outside... I offered my hand to the chief minister and helped him step down," Shaikh told a local media person, Govind Ingle of Lokmat Group.

A shaken Fadnavis told Shaikh that he was "fit and ok", and asked him to help the pilots and others on board the chopper even as he walked a few steps away.

The chief minister's office in Mumbai confirmed the developments on Friday, but declined to say whether Fadnavis would felicitate or honour the scrap dealer for rushing to assist them at a critical time, as the chopper could have exploded.

Later, Fadnavis told people that it was "blessings of the 12-crore people of Maharashtra and Jai Bhavani" which helped him and five others survive the crash.