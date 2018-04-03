Brand Narendra Modi intact, but series of unfortunate events necessitate overhaul of BJP's communication strategy

No other law minister in recent memory has spoken so strongly in Supreme Court as Ravi Shankar Prasad has over the past two days on the apex court ruling on the Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Though Prasad added the rider that he is not speaking as the law minister but as a student of law, there are no prizes for guessing in what capacity his statements were broadcast — either live or on delay — by all forms of media to the nation.

Prasad’s angst over the verdict — a departure from the usual 'official' speak (we welcome the Supreme Court order irrespective of our like or dislike) — can’t just be his personal opinion, either as law minister or as a “student of law”. If he is speaking at length, multiple times through the day on an issue as sensitive and as volatile as this, his words should be taken as the considered opinion of the government.

After all, he or the government took their own sweet time to come out with a detailed response, days after the Supreme Court delivered its verdict on the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Ministers and senior BJP leaders issued a series of statements expressing their reservations about the apex court verdict and concern for protection of Dalit community after reports of violent protests during Bharat Bandh across north and west India began pouring in. Clearly, the government was on the defensive.

It was also evident that the government is under pressure and couldn’t afford to be seen as anti-Dalit or apathetic to the Dalit cause. Leader after leader from the ruling BJP tried to build a narrative on how much Prime Minister Narendra Modi did for the community in the past four years and how he helped restore the pride of community icon Bhim Rao Ambedkar.

The issue, which has manifold political and social implications, became even further complicated for the government after the Supreme Court refused to stay its 20 March order which introduced safeguards to protect innocent persons from false and frivolous cases. The events of the past few days, particularly Monday, where at least eleven persons were killed show that the issue turned emotive. Clearly, the merits were not of concern to call concerned: Government, Opposition parties, Dalit groups, and protesters.

The issue was not of the Modi government’s making, but it emanated from the proceedings and ruling of Supreme Court. The Centre was not a party to these proceedings, although the additional solicitor general presented the government point of view. In any case, the government, whether a party in the case or otherwise, can only present its case and the best possible argument. It can't influence the verdict.

The government filed a review petition in the apex court. Considering that last week had four holidays, it didn't take too much time. But it wasn't enough to stop the Dalit agitation. The government, the protesters, and all other parties were of the same view. There were no differences between the parties, certainly not to launch a protest of this scale and aggression. Yet, the government received negative publicity.

Lately, there have been incidents which are not of the Modi government's making which have played to the advantage of its critics and political rivals. The BJP, which is known for setting public discourse and building a firm narrative around it, has made one slip after another.

Take the case of Nirav Modi and Punjab National Bank. The fraud was years in the making: From when the Congress-led UPA ruled the nation. Nirav fled the country when he sensed he was in trouble. The Modi government should have been more vigilant, but despite the fact that they'd acted tough against corruption and black money, the episode led to the Centre and BJP getting flak. The official machinery of the Modi government and the BJP failed to communicate with the people in a timely fashion, and more significantly, lacked in substance.

The confirmation of news that 39 Indians were killed in Mosul, Iraq, was another setback, perception wise. The victims were killed by a hostile power in a foreign country. They'd gone there in search of livelihood long before the Modi government came to power. They were killed around the time the BJP government was assuming power at the Centre.

Modi government did all that a responsible government was required to do: Not declare them as “believed to have died” and tried everything in its power to search for them. When the bodies were discovered and the DNA test confirmed the victims' identities, the government finally declared them dead.

However, it made the mistake of generating false hope that they were alive. There was no need to do so. The trauma for the aggrieved families was too much to bear. The Modi government was criticised for doing what it was expected to do, but it chose to send the wrong message, at least initially.

Case in point three: The Delhi sealing drive where businesses and commercial establishments of all sorts operating in residential areas had to be sealed in the face of a strong Supreme Court order. These establishments, ranging from small grocery shops to eateries to offices had been running for decades. The livelihood of thousands of Delhiites were at stake.

The BJP government at the Centre and AAP government in Delhi attempted to find a way out but the court remained adamant. The ire of the affected people was directed more against the BJP than the AAP. Here again, the BJP failed to communicate with the people. With parliamentary elections just around a year away, and several important state Assembly elections lined up, the ruling BJP needs a revamp of its communication strategy.