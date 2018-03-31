You are here:
BR Ambedkar's statue vandalised: Allahabad Police looking for suspects after residents find severed head of statue in park

India IANS Mar 31, 2018 12:31:57 IST

Lucknow: A statue of Dalit icon Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar was vandalised in Allahabad on Saturday, police said.

Representational image. AFP

The statue with its head chopped off was found by residents at a park in the city's Trivenipuram locality.

"We are aware of the matter and are trying to locate the suspects," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Allahabad Aakash Kulhari told IANS.

He said a case has been registered and ruled out any tension in the area following the incident.

A similar incident took place in Meerut on 7 March.


Published Date: Mar 31, 2018 12:28 PM | Updated Date: Mar 31, 2018 12:31 PM

