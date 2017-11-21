Border dwellers in Kashmir's Kathua seek special recruitment drive, compensation

Jammu: Border dwellers in Kashmir's Kathua district have urged Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to launch a special recruitment drive for their youth besides payment of compensation for crops and land occupied by security forces.

The residents made the demands during two Public Outreach programmes convened by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti at Samba and Kathua districts, an official spokesman said on Tuesday.

Several deputations from the border areas demanded enhancement in and payment of rent for their land under use by Army and other security forces.

They also sought launch of a special recruitment drive by the Army, Police and other security forces for the youth of border areas in view of the difficult situations they have been living in.

A similar demand, besides other welfare measures, had also come yesterday from the residents of Chammb, Chamliyal and other border areas of Samba district during the Chief Minister’s public outreach programme there.

The chief minister assured the border dwellers that their demands will be looked into.

She appreciated the people of border areas for facing the difficulties due to intermittent shelling and firing across the border with determination.