Bombs hurled at BJP leader, former Berhampur Mayor's house, no one injured

Berhampur: Bombs were hurled at the house of BJP leader and former mayor of Berhampur Municipal Corporation in Odisha on Monday allegedly by unidentified miscreants.

No one was hurt and no damage was reported in the house of ex-mayor Siba Shankar Das at Goshaninuagon locality of the town, police said.

Das's wife and children were in the house when the motorcycle-borne miscreants hurled at least two bombs targeting to his house.

Police rushed to the spot immediately and started inquiry when Das’s wife Asha Kumari lodged a complaint about the incident.

Previous enmity might be one of the causes of the incident, they said.

Investigation into the incident is on to ascertain the reason and to identify the persons involved in throwing bombs, said inspector in charge of Gishaninuagon police station Ramesh Das.

Das, who is also the corporator of Ward No 28, is now lodged in jail after being arrested last year in connection with some cases. He was the first mayor of BMC from 2009 to 2013 when he was in in BJD.

Das, however, joined BJP before the state Assembly election in 2014 and unsuccessful contested from Berhampur assembly seat.