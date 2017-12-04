Bombay High Court orders two-member judicial panel to hear metro railway noise pollution case

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday directed that the matters pertaining to noise pollution, caused by the construction of the Metro III project, would be heard by a two-member judicial committee.

The court said this after the parties concerned failed to arrive at an amicable solution.

A division bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice MS Sonak was hearing a petition filed by lawyer Robin Jaisinghani, alleging that the construction activities for the project were resulting in noise pollution in the vicinity.

The bench had, last month, directed the parties concerned to hold meetings and arrive at an amicable solution, considering the fact that the metro project was important.

It had also appointed lawyer Zal Andhyarujina as amicus curiae (friend of the court) to assist it on the matter.

The bench was on Monday informed by Andhyarujina that several meetings were held between the parties concerned and while most of the issues had been resolved, the only issue that remained unresolved was the work that was needed to be carried out at night.

"The MMRCL (Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd) wants to carry out certain works at night, which involve the use of tunnel-boring machines and removal of debris from the construction sites. This is creating problems," he said.

The bench noted that certain sacrifices on the part of all the parties concerned were required in the interest of the public and the project.

"We had constituted a committee of justices BR Gavai and SM Kemkar to hear the matters pertaining to tree-cutting for the metro project. We are of the opinion that this committee can be relied upon to resolve the issues arising out of this petition too. We hope that the committee finds an amicable solution," the court said.

The 33-kilometre Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro Line III project will connect the Cuffe Parade business district in south Mumbai to SEEPZ and the airport in the city's north-central suburbs.